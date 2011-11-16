Subscribe
m
Malota
Follow
Stories
Adventures on Craigslist
No, not those kind of adventures, Mr. Casual Encounters. We’re talking about house hunting.
h
Heather Wagner
Tipple While You Work
The NewYorker is a savvy bit of furniture by Jen Turner that is at once a desk and a bar.
h
Heather Wagner
Evictus
So you have a deadbeat tenant: Here’s how you get rid of ’em.
h
Heather Wagner
A Clean Break
Your fiancé’s place is ten times nicer than yours and you’re planning on moving in. If only you could get out of your lease.
h
Heather Wagner
An Introduction to Renting
The American Dream, some say, is all about owning a home.
h
Heather Wagner