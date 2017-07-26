When not in use, South and South SL chairs can stack one behind the other with a physical stop to prevent wedging.
Taking the infinite loop to the next level, the South SL Chair by Luxxbox is available in two stool heights and an arm chair, and customisable with a unique range of matte colours. The tough polyester powder coat finish gives durability and strength to the design which seems to defy gravity.
The South Chair has clean lines and sophistication to spare. With a sturdy steel frame, this versatile and lightweight chair won’t be going South any time soon. Choose your own combination of frame and seat colours and materials to create a playful aesthetic.
The infinite loop of the South Chair explores negative space without compromising durability or strength
Slab Standup - ergonomics meets design
Slab Standup - raising the bar for agile, ergonomic desks
Power and data options available for your Slab, making it the perfect desk and table for boardrooms.
ThoughtWalls are made for those impromptu light bulb moments, allowing you to create more freely and flexibly. Their agility makes them more than capable of creating work hives as inspiration strikes. Or add acoustic rated panels to address privacy and noise. ThoughtWalls give you the freedom to create your ultimate thought space. Use ThoughtWalls en mass to create cubicle working stations.
With the addition of the sound absorbency panel, the Wedge Thought Board can also help hush open-plan spaces, creating a little slice of calm. High quality double castors enable easy movement on all flooring surfaces.
Wedge Thought Boards - available when inspiration strikes.
Wedge Thought Board forms part of the Wedge Whiteboard range. A slim, elegant addition, the Thought Board is a quiet achiever with loud results. The magnetic whiteboard surface serves many purposes, helping you to organise your life or office in style.
Wedge has a magnetic board, solid oak pen shelf, colour customisable side panel, high quality double castors for easy movement on all surfaces.
Wedge is as much a piece of designer furniture as it is a whiteboard. Its clean lines and warm Tasmian Oak feature panel will not only bring style any workspace but a place for ideas too. It has a magnetic board, solid oak pen shelf, colour customisable side panel, high quality double castors for easy movement on all surfaces.
Lockable, portable, personal office storage.
Choose from upholstered or natural timber soft-close lids.
The versatile design can be configured for linear or right and left hand corner applications and become an activity based workstation when used with stand alone side tables.The suite is complemented by chairs and stools from Luxxbox’s Pillow collection. Constructed of veneer plywood in natural Victorian Ash, with the option to stain on request and upholstery to the clients fabric specification. The modular design of the Podia allows any component to easily slot into any of the 3 podium components, allowing any number of configurations.
'Vapor Rectilinear' acoustic light by Luxxbox
'Vapor Echo' acoustic light by Luxxbox
'Matrix' acoustic pendant light by Luxxbox
The Matrix adds form and function to modern open plan offices and collaborative work spaces. Manufactured from acoustic rated material, the Matrix functions as a tool for sound management to increase productivity and decrease noise fatigue. (Pictured here with Luxxbox Pillow chair in Aniseed)
Birdcage acoustic light
Shingle forms part of Luxxbox’s decorative pendant series made from acoustically rated panels. Designed to add a decorative element to the space whilst at the same time functioning as a tool for sound management.
The range consists of two characters with two variations of each, totaling four unique unit types.
A series of precise angles and specifically configured edges allow the units to be spatially arranged in clusters which are scalable and adaptable for lounge spaces and communal waiting areas.
The elegant Flotte lantern comes in two styles and three different shapes, working well as decorative pendants or functional outdoor lighting.
