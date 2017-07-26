The versatile design can be configured for linear or right and left hand corner applications and become an activity based workstation when used with stand alone side tables.The
suite is complemented by chairs and stools from Luxxbox’s Pillow collection. Constructed of veneer plywood in natural Victorian Ash, with the option to stain on request and upholstery to the clients fabric specification. The modular design of the Podia allows any component to easily slot into any of the 3 podium components, allowing any number of configurations.