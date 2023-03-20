Vertical-grain Douglas fir and Heath tiles reinforce the clean lines in the kitchen. “It’s one of my favorite places to be,” says Kate. “It just brings me joy to see our things displayed on the open shelf.” The range is from Miele, and the counters are Quartzite.
The open-plan kitchen, dining, and living areas are washed in sunlight that streams in through floor-to-ceiling windows and doors.
New year, new hue—we speak to six brands about the shades that’ll be big in 2023.
Inside, House Zero looks and feels like a traditional home, but with undulating 3D-printed exterior walls that offer an element of texture and movement to interior spaces.
Chris made a point of avoiding plasterboard, instead using structurally insulated panels for the walls to create an airtight seal, and for the flooring, a hydronic concrete slab from Hydrotherm that can warm or cool the interiors.
The former closet was transformed by opening up the wall to the bedroom and adding a skylight above the bathtub. The light timber joinery and bright white surfaces enhance the feeling of light.
Green hydraulic tiles create a soothing scene in one of the couple's newly-refreshed bathrooms.
Inception Shades can be customized to accentuate unique architecture. The system can also be integrated with smart home technology for automated control.
In the main bedroom, Devlin painted the ceiling black for a bit more “moody” treatment.
A custom table and bench in the dining room are paired with the Pike Dining Chairs from Room & Board.
The kitchen island is nine-and-a-half feet long, made possible by knocking down non-load-bearing walls and enlarging the room’s footprint. The island is “much larger than what most people would do in that space, because it's not that large of a space, but knocking down those walls and going with a large island makes the kitchen feel a lot more grand,” says Devlin.
The heavy hitters in the kitchen budget were the cabinetry, quartz counters, and a suite of appliances, including a refrigerator, wall oven/microwave unit, induction range, and dishwasher for $10,000.
Quartz floating shelves are a light and airy departure from the typical wood floating shelf.
The walls are covered in Milestone cement plaster.
In an effort to produce as little waste as possible, the couple purchase dry food in bulk and keep the pantry tidy with mason jars.
Custom walnut cabinetry designed by Michael Weidner at Radhaus Kabinett Co. are framed by a Cambria Brittanicca Warm backsplash and topped with Q Premium Natural Quartz and Calico white quartz countertops.
You may have noticed how swapping out the knobs on a piece of old, tired furniture with modern brushed nickel pulls, for example, can give it a whole new look. It can be difficult to get a handle (pun intended) on all the different modern kitchen cabinet hardware ideas out there—especially when some are hidden—so read on as we delve into the different types of cabinet hardware for kitchens, bathrooms, and other areas of the home.
Engineered for energy efficiency, the Koto cabins are equipped with high-performance insulation and cane be fitted with renewable energy systems such as solar panels and biomass stoves.
The one-time guest bedroom on the parlor level is now the kitchen, where one of the draws is the island, raised on a brushed stainless steel frame and legs.
A close-up of the kitchen's custom cabinetry, white quartz countertop and backsplash, and black metal open shelving
The backsplash and counters are marble, which will patina overtime. The couple found the handwoven rug while traveling in Morocco.
It was Elsie, the goldendoodle, who started it. “We were living in a tiny house in the center of Byron Bay with two little children and Elsie in the middle of the wet season,” says homeowner Cheryl Kitchener.
“I don’t paint landscapes when I’m here because I can’t compete with the natural beauty,” says Yael.