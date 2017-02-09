Designed for a hillside site or lakefront property, this modest, efficiently designed home allows multiple spaces to share in primary views. A deep covered porch allows for ample sheltered outdoor living while the screened porch, accessible through a 12 foot retractable wall of glass, allows for seamless flow from dining area to screened sitting area. The living and dining areas share in the light well that fills the kitchen with light via the loft above. The house features 3 bedrooms and a loft office/den, along with 3 baths and a screened porch, making single level living possible.