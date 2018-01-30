Subscribe
LEAPfactory
This Prefab Ski School in the Alps Took 10 Days to Assemble
Made of recyclable and other eco-friendly materials, LEAPfactory’s modular ski school has an incredibly light environmental touch.
David Rudin