The second floor is flooded with light; windows line the common corridor spaces.
CAB Architects deftly hid appliances, pantry storage, and a litter box for the owners' two cats in the cabinetry beneath this staircase.
White walls and ceilings allow daylight to bounce and filter through the interior spaces.
Another variation on the pattern, designed by architect Tim Bade, appears on the brushed-aluminum guardrail.
Austin, Texas
Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
A staircase guides visitors from the home's entry in the rough cement base to the bright and airy residential space.
Black metal and wood define this staircase leading to the guest suite over the garage.
Polished concrete flooring is used throughout, while timber surfaces lend a sense of warmth.
The concrete stairwell leads from the ground floor up to the front door and a sliding partition that opens to two more bedrooms and another living space with a kitchenette. The library/study and living room spaces are separated by several stairs to create connected yet separate living spaces.
Smooth concrete flooring offsets the verticality of the timber boards that cover the interior and exterior walls.
The railings in the casitas echo the details of the main house. The stair treads are painted the same dusty blue as the loft floor. These tiny bunkhouses are designed to sleep a family of four, and also house a little kitchenette and bathroom.
The stairs are one of the best parts of the renovation and were assembled on-site, stretching from basement to the top floor.