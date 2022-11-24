See this year’s best-designed holiday gifts
The backsplash is covered in Clé Tile, and the counters are Carrara marble.
Sunlight from the leafy courtyard dapples the airy kitchen.
Another view of the kitchen, which also opens onto the side garden. The cabinets are by Conestoga Wood Specialties, and the paint is Decorator’s White by Benjamin Moore.
