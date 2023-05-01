The house faces south, so in order to let in as much natural light as possible, the architect designed the rooms around a central courtyard.
Glassed-in corridors visually connect public spaces in the house while making the surrounding landscape feel like part of the design.
Martin, Daniela, and their three children are all movie buffs, so a dedicated cinema room was a must. The porthole window is a creative touch that easily slides closed for the optimal theater experience.
The ocean-facing side of the house holds the communal areas of the house: the kitchen, living and dining rooms, and the cinema. Low-profile outdoor furniture dots the deck, while an alcove protects view-seekers if the day gets too windy.
An outdoor shower just outside the primary suite is perfect for rinsing off after long, sandy days at the beach.
The streamlined kitchen almost feels like the galley of a boat. Open storage at each end of the island holds kitchen essentials, and a built-in eating nook is the perfect place for the kids, or guests, to sit and chat while a meal is prepared.
According to Martin, he and Daniela traveled to Indonesia to source furniture for the house. In the dining room, the home's main two materials, wood and concrete, are on full display. Woven pendant lamps and a texture area rug soften the otherwise hard surfaces.
Classic modern pieces by Eames—a lounger, a molded plywood chair—subtly elevate the living room.
Gable in the front, party in the back. The designers preserved the facade of the original craftsman bungalow and added a new entry sequence, stairs, and porch surface.
The living room once had low ceilings, but moving the insulation to the roof plane allowed for dramatic plays of volume and light.
The design team specified durable, easy-to-maintain, nontoxic, recyclable, natural, and regenerative materials. The kitchen island is engineered quartz and the cabinets are from a local cabinetmaker.
Built-in benches provide plenty of storage and reduce the need for free-floating furniture.
High-performance design doesn’t necessarily mean importing your windows from Austria; these are from Marvin. An abundance of natural light reduced the number of decorative lighting fixtures needed.
“I knew it would be good,” says Trey of the primary bath, where sunlight washes the Tadelakt plaster in the tub and shower area. “I didn't know it would be this good.”
Inspired by Moroccan hammams, the designers used tadelakt plaster and zellige tiles in the primary bath.
Natural materials were selected as much for tactile delight as for health and environmental benefits.
Built-in cabinets and open shelving illustrate a few design strategies: Use humble materials thoughtfully, and make place for stuff.
Light from the backyard filters in to the primary bedroom.
Breaking down boundaries, the courtyard allows the living spaces to extend outdoors.
Perforated concrete blocks in the guest bathroom provide ventilation and discreet views of the patio.
A concrete block wall (above) separates the entry from the living area, where an Arne Norell Kontiki easy chair joins an Eames lounge chair.
Working within a tight footprint due to building restrictions, the two-story main building includes most of the bedrooms and communal spaces, with guest quarters placed in a separate structure.
The award for best New House under 200 m2 went to Naranga Avenue House by James Russel Architect
The shower accesses an exterior deck via a door. “You're basically showering in the trees,” says Waterfield.
An asymmetrical Porcelanosa bathtub is tucked into its own niche.
In the primary bathroom, the walls and ceiling are covered in tadelakt, a waterproof plaster, to soften the room. An Allied Maker like hangs overhead, and the stool is by Andrianna Shamaris.
In the primary bedroom, a Woodsport bed is joined by a Noguchi pendant.
The custom wood banister was designed by The Brooklyn Home Company’s artist-in-residence, Fitzhugh Karol.
In the powder bathroom, bespoke Calico wallpaper can be seen in the mirror, which is set against a backdrop of green Cle tile. “That’s our Miami experience,” says Kristi.
“Opening the house to the southwest also gave the best chance of hearing the ocean noises in the house at night,” says Sabbeth. A Malm Firedrum 3 fireplace anchors the corner, with a cream Piero Lissoni sofa, coffee table by Andrianna Shamaris and leather Cassina chairs placed before it.
Sabbeth designed the built-in sideboard, which Waterfield topped with a wall mirror by Ben and Aja Blanc, bought from the Future Perfect, to fit beneath the clerestory windows.