A cylindrical glass staircase with Western red cedar and painted steel mullions dominates the front of the house. The stair treads, along with the floor, are made of recycled spotted gum.
Cowan and Rummy wanted to keep as much of the cross-laminated timber exposed as possible. The team treated the timber with an oil that protects it from UV light and everyday dirt.
Almost all of the cottage's structural elements and internal divisions are made from cross-laminated timber. The only exception is a large wooden beam that runs the length of the apex. The home's windows and doors are by Velfac.
The cedar shingles grey naturally over time, so the house looks like an extension of its stunning landscape.