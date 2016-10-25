Not sure which tiles to choose? Yes, there are endless color options of stone, ceramic, and concrete tiles, but there's a method to selecting the right style for your space. Firstly, consider the broader color palette of the room. This incredible converted silk factory in Spello, Italy, boasts minimal décor, so a smattering of hexagonal tiles in different shades of gray adds depth to the room. Photo courtesy of Wichmann and Bendtsen via Dwell