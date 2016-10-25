A framed printer's plate of the logo used for Herb Lubalin's first studio. The typographic treatment was inspired by early American Humanist typography. Lettering John Pistilli. 1964
The family eats at Table B by Konstantin Grcic for BD Barcelona. The Plastic side chairs are by Charles and Ray Eames for Vitra.
“With this flowerpot form we saw an opportunity to do everything using only a single piece of concrete," says Sáez. "It’sa simple, direct form of architecture." A cantilevered slab of Colorado wood, secured in the gap beneath a concrete block, serves as a dining table. Pasternak paired this with a vintage chair made of rare Caoba wood. To fill other gaps between blocks, the architects alternated strips of wood with strips of Plexiglas that let in light from the adjacent kitchen.
The first tenement codes were written in the mid-1800s, and this was one of the original buildings for worker housing,” adds DeSimio, who spent many hours researching the building’s records in the municipal archives. “It’s a neat place,” she says. “In the mid-to late 1930s the city took tax photos of every single building in the city—it’s basically Google Maps from 1935.”
A vintage Lightolier pendant and sleek Arclinea cabinets by Antonio Citterio stand out against a wall paneled in reclaimed pine in the kitchen. Seating is a mix of Bertoia wire chairs and armchairs by the Mexican designer Hector Esrawe.
The decidedly modern dining and kitchen areas open to the backyard through a floor-to-ceiling steel-and-glass door, fabricated by Optimum Window. One of the owners’ favorite features of the home is the “ability to connect the inside to the outside seamlessly,” Bangia describes. The living area serves as “a place for the kids to dance or ride a skateboard, a casual space that reflects the way they live.”
The family's activity centers around the open-plan dining room, which does triple-duty as a living room and kitchen. Susanna prefers a motley set of dining chairs over a coordinated set; that way guests can pick their favorite when they sit.
Jeff Walz gazes over the railing from the front stoop of his recycled steel–and–glass home, which replaced the quaint-but-decrepit 140-year-old farm-house in which he’d originally planned to reside.
Owner Stacey Hill was instantly drawn to this shipping container’s existing blue color and chose to leave it unchanged. Architect Jim Poteet added floor-to-ceiling sliding doors to allow light in, as well as a cantilevered overhang to shade a window on the left side, which houses a small garden storage area.
A garden of of small herbs and vines creates a fan of green as the plants creep up the outside walls. What at first seems to be a stark use of artificially dark wood reveals itself to be unironically natural: a soothing and woodsy backdrop for this home in the bustling city.
Christophe Pillet's Sezz collection with Emeco was held in a gorgeous space in the 10th arrondissement by the Canal St. Martin. Galerie Végétale's lush array of plants, living walls, and succulents formed a scenic counterpoint to the Pennsylvania company's signature sleek aluminum.
Reeds grow from a tub outside the steel structure. “We capture the graywater from the sink and shower, and use it to water the plants in the garden,” says Hill.
Portland, Oregon's Revolution Design churns out these petite succulent planters. Made from walnut, they're available with blue or white accents.
Designed by Swedish designer Monica Förster, the Brushed Brass Flower Pots celebrate the shape of traditional terracotta pots and elevates the look with a luxurious material selection. Maintaining the historical production methods of the Skultuna factory, these flower pots are made through the traditional practice of metal spinning.
The owner of this home fills down time with creative projects, such as the “List Art” canvas featuring his favorite bands. Read more about the Manhattan Transformation here.
The master bathroom has a bamboo screen and a Deauville tub by Victoria + Albert. A vintage enameled metal sign from the London Underground is framed by the screen and a cactus that sits atop an African stool. Read more about the eclectic South Minneapolis residence here.
Classic butterfly chairs from Universal Patio Furniture are stationed by the pool. The mural is by street artist Morley, a close friend.
A trio of resin skulls works as manly wall art above a burly end table from Urban Hardwoods and on a wall painted with ICI Paint’s Noble Grey.
Warm solid wood furniture and brass accents make this minimalist kitchen warm and approachable.
This vignette overlooking the High Line contains a vintage Fontana Arte side table and vintage slipper chair reminiscent of Prouve. Jarret sources items himself in Miami and Palm Beach so that he can provide his clients top-flight pieces without the expensive markup of mid-century furniture specialist stores. He then has them refinished and reupholstered by the local experts in South Florida, old-hands at restoring mid-century masterpieces.
Install Wall-Mounted Faucets Counter space is a coveted luxury in a small bathrooms. Free up some room for storage and display by mounting your faucet and levers to the wall. Use the newly available space for canisters and containers to conceal your must-have grooming and beauty supplies. Photo courtesy of Septembre Architecture #design #smallspace #storage #mydomaine #bathroom #sink
Think Outside the Drawer If you're lacking drawers, consider relocating the items usually found in them, like cutlery and cooking knives, to shelves. Decorative containers or magnetic strips keep utensils on hand and drawer space available. Photo by Petra Bindel #design #smallspace #storage #mydomaine #green #kitchen
Not ready to renovate your floors? This gorgeous bathroom dabbles in the trend by gradually fazing out the hexagonal tiles towards the ceiling to make a honeycomb-like pattern. The best bit? You don't need to worry about matching the tiles with bespoke wooden panels so it takes a fraction of the time and effort. Photo courtesy of Designs by Katy #interior #design #tiletransitioning #bathroom #mydomaine
Not sure which tiles to choose? Yes, there are endless color options of stone, ceramic, and concrete tiles, but there's a method to selecting the right style for your space. Firstly, consider the broader color palette of the room. This incredible converted silk factory in Spello, Italy, boasts minimal décor, so a smattering of hexagonal tiles in different shades of gray adds depth to the room. Photo courtesy of Wichmann and Bendtsen via Dwell #interior #design #tiletransitioning #dining #mydomaine
Rocket, a Nordic-inspired coffee bar in Bangkok, makes the most of an open-plan kitchen by gradually phasing out the tiles into hardwood floor. The stunning end result maximizes the tiny space. Photo courtesy of @Kessara #design #interior #tiletransitioning #coffeebar #nordic #mydomaine
This Barcelona home blends monochrome checkerboard tiles with whitewashed floorboards sporadically to give it a modern edge. Photo courtesy of Espacio en Blanco Estudio #design #interior #tiletransitioning #kitchen #mydomaine
Looking to bookmark this for your next kitchen renovation?One of the key things to keep in mind when trying this trend at home is the type of materials. "We love the idea of tile bleeding into a softer material like wood," she says. The transition between hard and soft materials gives the space texture and clearly defines the two areas. Photo courtesy of Royal Roulotte #design #interior #tiletransitioning #kitchen #mydomaine
It might look complicated, but Studio DB's Britt and Damian Zunino, the duo behind this stunning bathroom space, say transitioning tiles to wooden floorboards is surprisingly straightforward. "The first step is getting your contractor on board, but the actual work isn't that complicated," they told MyDomaine. Photo courtesy Preston Schlebusch for The New York Times #design #interior #home #tiletransitioning #mydomaine #bathroom
Make Neutrals Pop– Gracias Madre, West Hollywood Gracias Madre in West Hollywood is one of our favorite local L.A. roosts. The spirited tile pattern below the bar adds a vibrant pop of geometric allure, providing a soulful foil to natural leather and metal details. Photo by Kelly Brown for Decor8 Design by Wendy Hayworth #graciasmadre #restuarantdesign #neutrals #losangeles #mydomaine
Embrace Statement Lighting–Cotton House Hotel, Barcelona Cotton House Hotel in Barcelona is a beautiful mélange of laid-back elegance and unaffected, chic details. Dramatic bronze and glass globe pendant lights make a bold statement, drawing the focal point of the space upward. Statement lighting emphasizes ceiling height, complimented perfectly by light rattan furniture and bright white accents. Photo courtesy of Cotton House Hotel #cottonhousehotel #restuarantdesign #barcelona #lighting #mydomaine
Experiment with Texture–Shoreditch House, London We love the unexpected juxtaposition of raw, white-washed woods with classic subway tile at Shoreditch House in London. Experimenting with materiality allows for an improvisational mood that feels found, inviting, and timeless. #london #shoreditchhouse #texture #restuarantdesign #mydomaine #dining
Mix Masculine and Feminine–T'a Milano, Milan The floor alone at T'a Milano in Milan is enough to have us making a pilgrimage to a marble yard in Italy. There's nothing more Italian than impeccable tailoring. Clean-cut lines and edgy, architectural accents provide the perfect counterpoint to organic elements, from raw stone to lush velvet. Photo courtesy of T'a Milano #tamilano #velvet #restaurantdesign #dining #mydomaine #milan
