A LEED Platinum status house retrofitted by Kaufmann.
The Grain pendant in the kitchen is by industrial designer Brendan Ravenhill, a friend of Hrishikesh and his wife, Lindsey Lund Mortensen.
The living room is outfitted with a Petrie sofa from Crate &amp; Barrel and a leather love seat from Room &amp; Board. The armchair and console are vintage.
Composer and podcaster Hrishikesh Hirway hangs guitars and a bass from wall-mounts in his Echo Park home to conserve space.
Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.
A one-bedroom apartment, Estrela features garden furniture alongside pieces from the '50s and '60s. The coffee table can be wheeled aside to allow for the sofa bed to expand.
