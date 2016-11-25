The Case Study Alpine Platform Bed takes a functional home furnishing and recasts it as an attractive, sculptural accent. The first bed of its kind, the Alpine Platform Bed is defined by its simple silhouette, fluid lines, and layers of molded wood. The entire structure of the bed, inclusive of the headboard and legs, are comprised of 16 layers of North American maple wood and top and bottom veneers of North American walnut wood. Featuring a purposeful angle, the headboard is designed to give back support while reading or watching television. The curved rails at the foot of the bed secure the mattress in place, preventing sliding or shifting. The Case Study Alpine Platform Bed was inspired by the traditional craftsmanship of vintage sporting equipment, including wooden skis, kayaks, and bentwood tennis rackets.