In the shower: custom Carocim tile, created in Morocco.
In the shower: custom Carocim tile, created in Morocco.
A wood-lined outdoor shower adds a modern touch to one of the decks.
A wood-lined outdoor shower adds a modern touch to one of the decks.
Copeland’s Astrid Beds take an elegant platform shape and lift it from the floor with four deeply splayed legs that produce dramatic cantilevers. The result is a silhouette that is at once simple and engaging, that connects with traditional platform shapes while innovating the form with thoughtful detail. As a true platform bed, the Astrid can be used in small bedrooms and large bedrooms alike, making it a versatile sleeping option. Patiently crafted from solid hardwood, the Astrid bed is an heirloom-quality furnishing that features a rich wood grain and warm aesthetic.
Copeland’s Astrid Beds take an elegant platform shape and lift it from the floor with four deeply splayed legs that produce dramatic cantilevers. The result is a silhouette that is at once simple and engaging, that connects with traditional platform shapes while innovating the form with thoughtful detail. As a true platform bed, the Astrid can be used in small bedrooms and large bedrooms alike, making it a versatile sleeping option. Patiently crafted from solid hardwood, the Astrid bed is an heirloom-quality furnishing that features a rich wood grain and warm aesthetic.
Nook Bed by Blu Dot Short for nookie, this super cozy bed manages to be soft without losing its graphic edge. Shannon opted for the smoke color way, but we have an affinity for the guacamole version as well. $1,299
Nook Bed by Blu Dot Short for nookie, this super cozy bed manages to be soft without losing its graphic edge. Shannon opted for the smoke color way, but we have an affinity for the guacamole version as well. $1,299
Hirsh and Volny created a bed frame out of a rusted well pipe and scaffolding fittings.
Hirsh and Volny created a bed frame out of a rusted well pipe and scaffolding fittings.
The Case Study Alpine Platform Bed takes a functional home furnishing and recasts it as an attractive, sculptural accent. The first bed of its kind, the Alpine Platform Bed is defined by its simple silhouette, fluid lines, and layers of molded wood. The entire structure of the bed, inclusive of the headboard and legs, are comprised of 16 layers of North American maple wood and top and bottom veneers of North American walnut wood. Featuring a purposeful angle, the headboard is designed to give back support while reading or watching television. The curved rails at the foot of the bed secure the mattress in place, preventing sliding or shifting. The Case Study Alpine Platform Bed was inspired by the traditional craftsmanship of vintage sporting equipment, including wooden skis, kayaks, and bentwood tennis rackets.
The Case Study Alpine Platform Bed takes a functional home furnishing and recasts it as an attractive, sculptural accent. The first bed of its kind, the Alpine Platform Bed is defined by its simple silhouette, fluid lines, and layers of molded wood. The entire structure of the bed, inclusive of the headboard and legs, are comprised of 16 layers of North American maple wood and top and bottom veneers of North American walnut wood. Featuring a purposeful angle, the headboard is designed to give back support while reading or watching television. The curved rails at the foot of the bed secure the mattress in place, preventing sliding or shifting. The Case Study Alpine Platform Bed was inspired by the traditional craftsmanship of vintage sporting equipment, including wooden skis, kayaks, and bentwood tennis rackets.
Minnesota–based Eastvold Furniture designs and produces high-quality furnishings that blend modern innovation and classic style. The Jackson Storage Bed was originally designed as a kid’s bed, but after discovering how excellent of a storage solution it was, Eastvold redesigned the bed for larger sizes. Crafted from solid birch plywood that is finished with a rich walnut veneer, the Jackson bed features built-in drawers, perfect for adding storage to smaller bedrooms, or warding off clutter from nightstands and dressers. The sleek platform bed also features exposed beveled edges, giving the Jackson a distinctive look while highlighting the expert craftsmanship of the bed.
Minnesota–based Eastvold Furniture designs and produces high-quality furnishings that blend modern innovation and classic style. The Jackson Storage Bed was originally designed as a kid’s bed, but after discovering how excellent of a storage solution it was, Eastvold redesigned the bed for larger sizes. Crafted from solid birch plywood that is finished with a rich walnut veneer, the Jackson bed features built-in drawers, perfect for adding storage to smaller bedrooms, or warding off clutter from nightstands and dressers. The sleek platform bed also features exposed beveled edges, giving the Jackson a distinctive look while highlighting the expert craftsmanship of the bed.
Muir Platform Bed Design by Nicola Chiala Made by artisans in Los Angeles from Branch From buildings to your bedroom, this solid, reclaimed douglas fir bed frame is finished with low-VOC, water-based materials and fitted with brushed nickel legs. From $1,670
Muir Platform Bed Design by Nicola Chiala Made by artisans in Los Angeles from Branch From buildings to your bedroom, this solid, reclaimed douglas fir bed frame is finished with low-VOC, water-based materials and fitted with brushed nickel legs. From $1,670
"It was a design priority that any modern interventions had an articulate edge or gap against the existing space," says Shively. As a result, he designed a subtle gap between the exposed beam ceiling and the existing walls. The living room also features a Gus* Modern sofa and Adrian Pearsall coffee table.
"It was a design priority that any modern interventions had an articulate edge or gap against the existing space," says Shively. As a result, he designed a subtle gap between the exposed beam ceiling and the existing walls. The living room also features a Gus* Modern sofa and Adrian Pearsall coffee table.
Going Vintage The shape is what really matters here. The fabric, in 99 percent of cases, will be changed, and the insides will be replaced with fresh down and foam. If the shape is good, a little work and the sofa is like new. Narrow Arm sofa by Calvin Klein Curator Collection, $4,400.
Going Vintage The shape is what really matters here. The fabric, in 99 percent of cases, will be changed, and the insides will be replaced with fresh down and foam. If the shape is good, a little work and the sofa is like new. Narrow Arm sofa by Calvin Klein Curator Collection, $4,400.
A vintage lamp and George Nelson’s Marshmallow sofa and Spool clock embody the mid-century feel of Soheil and Nima Nakhshab’s design for a California family home.
A vintage lamp and George Nelson’s Marshmallow sofa and Spool clock embody the mid-century feel of Soheil and Nima Nakhshab’s design for a California family home.
When Alex or Bruce leave the island, closing up shop is as simple as sliding panels of corrugated metal into place to protect the windows.
When Alex or Bruce leave the island, closing up shop is as simple as sliding panels of corrugated metal into place to protect the windows.
This mid-century styled sofa is made in China, and priced at $1,450. It's a rare exception to the shop's mostly made-in-the-U.S.A. fleet of upholstered items.
This mid-century styled sofa is made in China, and priced at $1,450. It's a rare exception to the shop's mostly made-in-the-U.S.A. fleet of upholstered items.
The exterior sconces are original to Zaik's 1956 design. JHID rebuilt the rear deck off the living room, which connects to an aggregate patio; the two architectural elements are connected by pathways in variegated bluestone designed by Lilyvilla Gardens.
The exterior sconces are original to Zaik's 1956 design. JHID rebuilt the rear deck off the living room, which connects to an aggregate patio; the two architectural elements are connected by pathways in variegated bluestone designed by Lilyvilla Gardens.
Buttrick converted the original carport into additional bedrooms and bathrooms; to replace it, he designed a new carport even further up the slope from the house.
Buttrick converted the original carport into additional bedrooms and bathrooms; to replace it, he designed a new carport even further up the slope from the house.
In true mid-century fashion, a George Nelson Bubble Lamp is paired with an Eames Lounge by Charles and Ray Eames in a corner of the living room. The glass walls and mitered corner are original features of architect Saul Zaik’s 1956 design.
In true mid-century fashion, a George Nelson Bubble Lamp is paired with an Eames Lounge by Charles and Ray Eames in a corner of the living room. The glass walls and mitered corner are original features of architect Saul Zaik’s 1956 design.
A vintage Molded Plywood Lounge Chair (LCW) by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller sits in front of built-in shelving in untreated hemlock.
A vintage Molded Plywood Lounge Chair (LCW) by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller sits in front of built-in shelving in untreated hemlock.
When tasked with designing a house for a family of three that was relocating from Santa Barbara to the small beach town of Carpinteria, California, architects Brett Woods and Joseph Dangaran channeled midcentury architects Joseph Eichler and Cliff May. Though the house is new, it clearly takes inspiration from the post-and-beam construction that those figures helped establish as the status quo at the time.
When tasked with designing a house for a family of three that was relocating from Santa Barbara to the small beach town of Carpinteria, California, architects Brett Woods and Joseph Dangaran channeled midcentury architects Joseph Eichler and Cliff May. Though the house is new, it clearly takes inspiration from the post-and-beam construction that those figures helped establish as the status quo at the time.
Jessica Helgerson Interior Design, with project manager and lead designer Emily Kudsen Leland at the helm, remade a Portland abode with a crisp paint palette: Benjamin Moore’s Wrought Iron for the cladding and Venetian Gold for the front door. The home was originally designed by Saul Zaik in Southwest Portland, complete with a wood-clad exterior, in 1956. As part of the renovation, landscape design was completed by Lilyvilla Gardens.
Jessica Helgerson Interior Design, with project manager and lead designer Emily Kudsen Leland at the helm, remade a Portland abode with a crisp paint palette: Benjamin Moore’s Wrought Iron for the cladding and Venetian Gold for the front door. The home was originally designed by Saul Zaik in Southwest Portland, complete with a wood-clad exterior, in 1956. As part of the renovation, landscape design was completed by Lilyvilla Gardens.
Designed by Milo Baughman in 1964 and featuring updated enhancements by Guy Hill—current Design Director for Thayer Coggin—the Design Classic Sofa is a comfortable sofa that has crisp, modern lines. Supported by stainless steel legs, the sofa features ultraplush cushions and a supportive fiber back. One of Thayer Coggin’s most celebrated furnishings, this sofa has a sophisticated yet inviting look that has remained in style since its design over fifty years ago.
Designed by Milo Baughman in 1964 and featuring updated enhancements by Guy Hill—current Design Director for Thayer Coggin—the Design Classic Sofa is a comfortable sofa that has crisp, modern lines. Supported by stainless steel legs, the sofa features ultraplush cushions and a supportive fiber back. One of Thayer Coggin’s most celebrated furnishings, this sofa has a sophisticated yet inviting look that has remained in style since its design over fifty years ago.
Nelson Ball Clock, $395 at the Dwell Store An icon of midcentury design, the Ball Clock is a distinct departure from traditional clocks with faces enclosed in glass—alternatively, the Ball Clock is comprised of twelve brass spindles that end in solid hardwood spheres that mark the time, instead of a conventionally numbered face. Bold and colorful, this clock is a standout on a wall.
Nelson Ball Clock, $395 at the Dwell Store An icon of midcentury design, the Ball Clock is a distinct departure from traditional clocks with faces enclosed in glass—alternatively, the Ball Clock is comprised of twelve brass spindles that end in solid hardwood spheres that mark the time, instead of a conventionally numbered face. Bold and colorful, this clock is a standout on a wall.
In their concrete-walled courtyard, Yuka and Aaron watch as twins Emerson and Jasper, daughters Maude and Mirene, and Alfie the dog play. The house is painted in Black Bean Soup by Benjamin Moore, a color in keeping with the period of the original architecture. The garden was designed by Lauren Hall-Behrens of Lilyvilla Gardens.
In their concrete-walled courtyard, Yuka and Aaron watch as twins Emerson and Jasper, daughters Maude and Mirene, and Alfie the dog play. The house is painted in Black Bean Soup by Benjamin Moore, a color in keeping with the period of the original architecture. The garden was designed by Lauren Hall-Behrens of Lilyvilla Gardens.
Mid-Century Modern: Interiors, Furniture, Design Details.
Mid-Century Modern: Interiors, Furniture, Design Details.
The refreshed house has a 3,125-square-foot footprint. "The project suited the owner’s programmatic needs, but also was an intervention into an aging house for a young creative family looking to extend the existing midcentury typology with more openness and light," says designer Peter Liang.
The refreshed house has a 3,125-square-foot footprint. "The project suited the owner’s programmatic needs, but also was an intervention into an aging house for a young creative family looking to extend the existing midcentury typology with more openness and light," says designer Peter Liang.
The 1,500-square-foot home features a striking interplay of sharp glass and soft wood shutters, creating a simple and practical building that’s rich in cultural heritage. The home takes inspiration from many native building styles, including postwar tropical modernism, glass pavilion typology, and Florida cracker architecture. The dense ipe wood that clads the exterior and columns was chosen to withstand potential termite attacks and the damp tropical climate.
The 1,500-square-foot home features a striking interplay of sharp glass and soft wood shutters, creating a simple and practical building that’s rich in cultural heritage. The home takes inspiration from many native building styles, including postwar tropical modernism, glass pavilion typology, and Florida cracker architecture. The dense ipe wood that clads the exterior and columns was chosen to withstand potential termite attacks and the damp tropical climate.
Lilyvilla Gardens built custom wood and concrete steps connecting the street to the house, which flow into an exposed patio under the refurbished carport. In addition to collecting midcentury furniture, Ty Milford is a vintage car aficionado and owner of two cherry red Porsches.
Lilyvilla Gardens built custom wood and concrete steps connecting the street to the house, which flow into an exposed patio under the refurbished carport. In addition to collecting midcentury furniture, Ty Milford is a vintage car aficionado and owner of two cherry red Porsches.
At their A. Quincy Jones house in Los Angeles, architects Cory Buckner and Nick Roberts used permeable pavers to help the soil retain moisture.
At their A. Quincy Jones house in Los Angeles, architects Cory Buckner and Nick Roberts used permeable pavers to help the soil retain moisture.
From the northeast corner of the master bedroom, the homeowners can walk out onto a deck area to enjoy the view of the woods.
From the northeast corner of the master bedroom, the homeowners can walk out onto a deck area to enjoy the view of the woods.
A Lot for a Little Regina and Andy Rihn weren’t exactly modernists when they first began their frustrating, unproductive slog through the pricey Austin, Texas, real estate market. “We just liked things that were old and wood,” Andy says. “That was our aesthetic.” But thankfully for them, the first-time homebuyers got lucky. Read the entire article here. Photo by: Misty Keasler
A Lot for a Little Regina and Andy Rihn weren’t exactly modernists when they first began their frustrating, unproductive slog through the pricey Austin, Texas, real estate market. “We just liked things that were old and wood,” Andy says. “That was our aesthetic.” But thankfully for them, the first-time homebuyers got lucky. Read the entire article here. Photo by: Misty Keasler
Harry Bates designed this simple cedar house for a young family in New York in 1967. Forty years later he updated the place for its new owners, Joe Dolce and Jonathan Burnham. The addition of bright red cabinetry in the kitchen introduces a contemporary style without losing the rustic, vintage quality of the space. Read the full article here.
Harry Bates designed this simple cedar house for a young family in New York in 1967. Forty years later he updated the place for its new owners, Joe Dolce and Jonathan Burnham. The addition of bright red cabinetry in the kitchen introduces a contemporary style without losing the rustic, vintage quality of the space. Read the full article here.
"Personally, I’d rather be living outside,” says architect David Hertz, who created a compound—four dwellings connected by bridges and clustered around a courtyard lap pool—for himself and his family in Venice, California. Sophie, 11, rinses off in the outdoor shower made from 12-by-12-inch Syndecrete tiles cut into 3-by-3-inch squares, which Hertz intentionally set so that they appear to undulate. The sink is from Boffi; the shower fixtures are Arne Jacobsen for Vola. Read the full article here.
"Personally, I’d rather be living outside,” says architect David Hertz, who created a compound—four dwellings connected by bridges and clustered around a courtyard lap pool—for himself and his family in Venice, California. Sophie, 11, rinses off in the outdoor shower made from 12-by-12-inch Syndecrete tiles cut into 3-by-3-inch squares, which Hertz intentionally set so that they appear to undulate. The sink is from Boffi; the shower fixtures are Arne Jacobsen for Vola. Read the full article here.
Architect Jeff Dolezal of Tack Architects, Nebraska. http://www.dwell.com/house-tours/article/art-inspired-modern-house-nebraska
Architect Jeff Dolezal of Tack Architects, Nebraska. dwell.com/house-tours/...
Rock the Shack: The Architecture of Cabins, Cocoons and Hide-Outs. Edited by Sven Ehmann, Sofia Borges. Copyright Gestalten 2013.
Rock the Shack: The Architecture of Cabins, Cocoons and Hide-Outs. Edited by Sven Ehmann, Sofia Borges. Copyright Gestalten 2013.
Rural and urban sensibilities mix indoors. The double-height living room nods to the loft-like spaces the family was accustomed to in Seattle; rough-hewn wood boards appeal to their "wabi sabi" taste in design.
Rural and urban sensibilities mix indoors. The double-height living room nods to the loft-like spaces the family was accustomed to in Seattle; rough-hewn wood boards appeal to their "wabi sabi" taste in design.
The sleeping loft is fitted with mahogany rails.
The sleeping loft is fitted with mahogany rails.

3 more saves

Set cover photo