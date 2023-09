An old mango tree, welcoming visitors to the grounds, inspired the arrangement of this Semarang home designed by architect Tamara Wibowo for her family of five. Three volumes—living, service, and office and garage—are clad in concrete to alleviate solar gain and maximize cross-breezes through large openings lined with teak. Floor-to-ceiling glass opens the dining room, marked by geometric Tegel Kunci tiles, onto greenery.