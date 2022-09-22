Now, there’s an office space and a sauna inside a small backyard shed, which delivers privacy to occupants. The materials and oversized window visually connect the smaller structure to the new facade of the main building.
Floor-to-ceiling glass allows guests to appreciate the forested lot as much as the owners do.
the facade is cladded with corrugated cement panels
The sauna structure includes a small deck.
A guest bedroom, with furniture from Room & Board, overlooks the bridge above the dining courtyard. The home’s landscape architecture is by Ventura, California–based Jack Kiesel. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.