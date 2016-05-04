By the "Picante Pool," the walls are painted the colors of Desert Mariposa Lily and Red Desert Globemallow. The landscaping furthers the feeling of oneness with nature, which is most evident here. The architects noted, "Our brilliant landscape architect, Chris Winters, incorporated indigenous plants to the property with a focus on sustainable succulents and the flowers from which the colors were inspired." In many ways, Stamberg and Aferiat made sure that the Saguaro Hotel "belongs" in its surroundings as much as the cactus it is named after. In turn, its playful aura surely inspires optimism, fun, and joy from its guests, just as the designers hoped for.
Don't miss a word of Dwell! Download our FREE app from iTunes, friend us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter!