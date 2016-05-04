The Nest Best Thing!
They say you can't choose your relatives, but with Nest, we finally have a reason to disown our ugly beige thermostat in favor of its more attractive, smarter relative. That's right, we've adopted Nest and made it part of our family. Nest will always answer our calls, it continually gets smarter, and it saves us money, which is more than we can say for any of our human family members. It's sleek and attractive, never talks back, and with its trendy orange and blue colors it is always appropriately dressed for any occasion. Nest just works hard, and looks cool, sort of like the uncle you secretly wish you had. Welcome to our family Nest, it's nice to have someone we trust in our home, even if we're not.