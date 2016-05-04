Keeping the right temperature for our new Baby My wife and I just had our first daughter. As you can see from the photo, her Cradle (Hand Built by Grandpa) is in our Master Bedroom while she is wee little. And for her we want it just the right temperature whenever she is in there. The problem is that the thermostat for our house is downstairs while our room is upstairs. On top of that, I just got a new job where I work from home in an office just through the sliding pocket doors in the photo. So even though I have the thermostat on a schedule, there are times at night or during the working hours that although it is cool downstairs it gets warm in our bedroom or the office. At night we need it around 72 for the baby. And during the day I tend to keep it warmer but comfortable enough to work. Having the Nest in our room would make it easy to make the constant changes for it to learn the best schedule to both save us energy and keep it cool for baby and daddy.