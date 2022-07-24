SubscribeSign In
A DeVol marble sink and faucet are lit by Ramsey Conder 8
Greenery views and vast amounts of light stream through two sets of large windows.
A short, chunky staircase connects the two distinct realms of the studio.
The den off the kitchen was set up for cozy TV nights, with an inky-toned accent wall, custom curtains by a local maker, and a comfortable sectional.
The homeowners' existing furnishings meld tradition with contemporary elements, echoing the architectural expression of the new structure.
A custom blue bookshelf offers a pop of color in the living area and houses the couple's collection of art books and objects.
