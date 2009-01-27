Stories

Click Appeal
House hunting isn’t just about roving the streets and stopping at For Sale signs anymore; instead, prospective buyers will spend...
James Nestor
Foreclosure
The popular myth is that foreclosures can provoke ire in sellers and bad karma for buyers, but this is rarely the case.
James Nestor
Probate Sale
When the owner of a home dies without a will or trust to allocate their estate, the property goes into probate.
James Nestor
Co-op
“It is really different from anything else,” explains David Burcher, who bought a co-op apartment in Manhattan with his partner,...
James Nestor
Tenancy-in-Common
You’ve heard it thousands of times on TV, the radio, and in junk mail—spurious ads delivered with forehead-vein-popping...
James Nestor