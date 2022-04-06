Sustainability was a consideration. “So, we used natural building materials with breathable construction,” says Sam. “Also, the sourcing, not just of the materials but of the [labor], was all based as locally as possible to the site.”
Architect Michael K. Chen, founder and principal of the eponymous New York–based firm, resuscitated a four-story, 3600-square-foot home that had been abandoned for 20 years by incorporating a playful color palette and interesting details, such as this oval-shaped skylight.
Located in Orinda, California, a three-bedroom house by architect Greg Faulkner took its first aesthetic cue from a large oak tree on the site. Cor-Ten steel panels clad the exterior, while white oak offers a material counterpoint on the interior. A 12-foot-wide sliding pocket wall opens the living/dining area to a terrace with a Wave Chaise longue by Paola Lenti. The landscape design is by Thuilot Associates.
The ceiling is untreated white oak.
Tiered plantings embellish a courtyard that encloses a sunken portion of the front facade.
The SOLO House’s main source of energy is the sun. One side of the structure is lined with solar panels that help power the house.
The linear suspension pendant by Michael Raasch provides up and down lighting over the island. Like the cabinetry, the countertop is also done in Fenix. "The owner liked the idea of consistency,
Berube's starting point was the continuous wall of black millwork clad in a solid matte surface by Fenix. "We decided on a dark palette to work with the exterior,
The entry hall is open but inviting. “When you get into the property you can see thru the space, so I didn’t want it to be cluttered,” Bérubé says. The white oak built-ins for coats and shoes are simple and seamless. The Jan Kath rug warms the the poured-in-place concrete floor. The owners acquired the Nicola Hicks bear sculpture at an art fair in Hong Kong from London-based Flowers Gallery.
Pattison calls the <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">automated front gate, comprised of three </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">enormous powder-coated aluminum panels that slide behind a concrete wall, an engineering feat.</span>
The strip between the glass panels is Ipe, same as the deck, it’s just retained its original hue beneath the four-foot-deep overhangs. The deck is wrapped in a steel channel, in a nod to the steel used inside.
Garcia says people often comment that the ADU just needs a refrigerator and dishwasher, not realizing that both are seamlessly concealed in the cabinetry. “It’s actually a fully-functioning kitchen,” says Garcia, including a 15-inch WOLF cooktop, a TK dishwasher drawer, and TK refrigerator drawer. The counter is Caesarstone.
The white marble island in the kitchen creates the illusion of movement against all-black cabinetry.
Positioned around a fire pit, the outdoor living room provides the Thompson family with a space to relax and connect on the pool patio.
A landscape of native grasses designed by GSLA Studio complements the raw textures of the concrete-and-ipe front facade.
The kitchen/dining area features bespoke American oak joinery, and Juuyo suspension lamps created by Lorenza Bozzoli for Moooi.
The kitchen and dining area opens out to a narrow balcony that overlooks the internal courtyard and has views over the bay. The DC09 dining chairs are by Inoda + Sveje for Miyazaki Chair Company, and sourced from Great Dane Furniture.
Sun loungers are integrated into the roof terrace, which features timber decking and lush landscaping.
The home consists of three cottage-inspired forms that are connected by a more contemporary, flat-roofed central structure. “One of the main challenges was how to bring the competing aesthetics the clients desired—they sought a simple, historical vernacular architecture with a more contemporary aesthetic,” says architect Matthew Erickson.
The original brownstone exterior was given a bright refresh with Farrow & Ball Skimming Stone paint on the facade and Benjamin Moore Black for the trim, door, balusters, and handrails. The architectural designers also added new windows and doors.
The home's archetypal form rises from the windswept caatinga, a vast stretch of flat, semiarid land where the northeastern tip of the country juts into the Atlantic.
Miguel is known for dramatic lighting schemes that project vivid colors onto his buildings. At night, colored LEDs transform the white walls at Rombo III. The hues are an homage to Mexican painter Gunther Gerzso.
Architect Miguel Ángel Aragonés’s Mexico City home covers nearly 11,000 square feet. Rombo III spans three stories and is named after its sharp geometry. The home has a predominately white color palette—it's swathed in stucco, sand, and cement, with Spanish travertine floors. However, it takes on the hues of its surroundings—be it the gray or blue of the sky, or a hint of green from the lush foliage surrounding the house. With a meditation pond inside, the space is a serene getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city.
The living area has a PK22 chair by Poul Kjaerholm and a Float sofa and Zoe rug from Paola Lenti’s outdoor collection. Pietre Del Nord porcelain stoneware from Emser Tile runs from the patio through the house.
An oversized soaking tub awaits in the spacious master bath.
Thick custom casework surrounds a set of solid mahogany lift-and-slide pocket doors.
A screen divides an entry porch from the first of several private courtyards and outdoor areas. The home is clad in ebony-stained cedar siding, which contrasts with mahogany casework.
The home has a strong connection with the outdoors. The pool is aligned with the office space on the upper floor, and the doors open to provide access. The master bedroom hovers over the edge of the concrete podium.
When two high-end art consultants approached Studio B Architecture + Interiors to design a family home in Boulder, Colorado, they sought the simplicity of an art gallery and a strong connection to the outdoors.
With an off-the-grid house on a remote mountain, architect Smiljan Radić rebuilds the past.
The ground floor of the A-frame structure houses an open-plan dining area.
The kitchen countertops are soapstone and the faucet is by Axor.
At Lake|Flato’s Clinton Corners residence, Bensonwood’s off-site fabrication enabled an aggressive eight-month construction schedule in the middle of New York’s winter.
A sleek, metal-clad island topped with Paperstone plays a starring role in the roomy kitchen, which has bleached oak and off-white Lapitec cabinets.
