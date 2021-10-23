Joshua Skirtich’s pegboard wall and pulley-system closet serve as clutter control in his Bushwick live/work space.
Exterior portrait of owners Michael and Amiee
A swing hangs from one of the home’s original beams. “It was a gift from friends in New York,” says Onur. “The girls spend hours on it.”
“The stair [by Lapeyre Stair] is very cost-effective, as compared to building woodwork,” Woo explains. “It occupies very little space, and you can come down without holding the rail.” Of the small gap that reveals the kitchen, he says, “That’s very important, to give a sense of continuous space.”
The office includes the Living Tower designed by Verner Panton for Vitra.
Kitchen ConfidentialFour years into his tenure at a former metal factory, revamped a decade ago by the architects BOB 361, architect Julien De Smedt is enjoying the pleasures of home. “I spend so much time in hotels and restaurants,” he says, “so I really like to cook when I’m here.” The founder and principal of JDS Architects splits his time between Brussels, Copenhagen, and New York, but finds himself more and more in his Belgian home. In the open kitchen, De Smedt installed stainless steel rolling carts from Ikea to stand in as the kitchen island. “The carts are the kind of thing you find around the Bowery in New York at restaurant suppliers,” he says, “which I didn’t know at the time, or I would have had some shipped over.” De Smedt cribbed the idea from a friend in New York who had something similar in his kitchen. The polypropylene curtains are what the Swedish army uses for winter camouflage.
The living room includes a “plain old” beanbag, an Other One armchair by Leif Jørgensen for Hay, with a pillow by Candice Enderlé for Cojinudo, and two Tropicalia lounges by Patricia Urquiola for Moroso. Me, My Shelves, and IThe living room is characterized by a span of shelving on the main wall—a mix of “old shelves collected from my family after my mom and grandfather passed away,” he says. “They inspired my modular shelving system for Muuto, which is mixed in.” A dotted Pinocchio rug by the Danish company Hay really ties the room together. That’s EntertainmentDe Smedt often hosts smaller parties in the living room but plans at least one epic gathering per year: “Early in the summer, the apartment complex has a massive party, where everyone opens their lofts and invites friends; about 1,000 people come. I’ve even had a party with a huge pool—13 feet in diameter—on my terrace.”
The bathroom is also outfitted with plywood walls and an epoxy resin floor.
The small bedroom features plywood walls, a twin bed, and a black-painted tree stump turned nightstand.
Arranged with a low-lying counter and stools, the glazed dining area evokes the sensation of dining outdoors.
Like the home’s exterior, the kitchen features a pale palette, which lends a fresh aesthetic.
A pair of 1970s velvet-upholstered armchairs flank a midcentury-style wood table in the living area. The kitchen features a line of cabinets suspended above the epoxy resin floor. “The glazing on the east side is as long as the facade and spans eight meters,” the architect says. “It’s adjusted and harmonized with the kitchen worktop.”
“The main and side entrance doors were handmade using the same plywood we used for the interior walls,” Adam says.
The micro home in Warsaw that architect Adam Pszczolkowski designed for his family and friends features expansive windows framed by plywood and white-painted HPL panels. “I chose white because of its modern and timeless character,” the architect says.
“The high-gloss yellow imparts a warming reflection over the crisp white walls and the occupants,” says Mulla. “The result is a home that perpetually feels fun, warm, and friendly.”
Glowing like a lantern in the night, the Hara House is a welcoming space for residents and local community members.
The entrance to the home—the genkan—is where guests remove their shoes in a Japanese house. Here, it conveniently features built-in storage cabinets.
More custom bookshelves in an upstairs sitting room, cleverly inserted into the villa's extant niches.
Swoon's Studio line of bathroom vanities and simple and minimalist, with slender legs and a single pull drawer for the vanity.
Cero offers an offset vanity and a circular bowl.
The triangular pattern on the Vos sink adds texture and depth to its appearance.
The collection of bathroom fixtures includes a wall-mounted sink and vanity, a bathtub, and a round mirror.
Bisazza's Mahdavi Collection was designed by India Mahdavi, who selected playful colors like strawberry, blueberry, and pistachio for the line.
The main house, garden, and home office are all linked by the use of repeated materials and neutral aesthetics.
A bright green, patterned wallpaper envelops the bathroom on the lower level.
Once a humdrum 1930s terrace house, Bearstead Rise has been beautifully reimagined by London–based firm Gruff Architects into a vibrant, 1,500-square-foot abode.
Sliding doors have been installed between the dining and kitchen area so the two zones can be separated when needed.
The open-plan living, dining, and kitchen spaces are located on the ground floor.
The option to add a Calacatta Viola marble countertop makes a particularly bold statement.
