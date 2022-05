Stead's quilts are 100-percent cotton, from the thread to the fabric to the batting. "When you are making heirloom objects that are intended to last a lifetime it is so important to choose the right materials," she says. "Polyester thread is definitely easier to work with, but over time it will eat through cotton. I always have the longevity of my quilts at the forefront of my mind when making material choices." This piece is based on a flying geese pattern; a black version was exhibited at the Modern Family Pavilion at Dwell on Design.