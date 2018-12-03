The main house was given a contemporary look by way of a metal roof and a black exterior.
Attached to the pool is a single pitch steel-framed pavilion with an outdoor kitchen and dining area. The shelter provides additional outdoor living space for the family to congregate.
Located on 100-acre ranch just 25 miles from downtown Austin, near the famous Hamilton Pools at the edge of the Texas Hill Country, Rancho Buena Vida—"Good Life Ranch"—sits high on a shaded bluff, overlooking its own spring-fed water source. The existing ranch was refashioned as a comfortable, contemporary retreat for family and friends, and ample space for guests includes a refurbished 1976 "Texas Motel" Airstream, whose updated interiors include a mixture of wood paneling and the RV's iconic shiny silver finish.
The kitchen was updated with high-end finishes and a sleek contemporary style.
The wraparound deck boasts a view of the surroundings with shade provided by the eaves of the roof.
The Nolla Cabin was primarily built from Kerto LVL, a lightweight and durable Finnish plywood. It was then fastened together with screws.
This photo and the next are two very different modern bathroom vanities with mirrors. Here, a Rejuvenation mirror with brass accents reflects those throughout the guesthouse, including in the Waterworks taps and Workstead pendants.
Handmade leather Fernando chairs by Jayson Home surround a live-edge custom walnut table by Ben Riddering in the dining area.
Off-Grid Guesthouse by Anacapa Architecture
On an undulating stretch of California coastline, a hidden guesthouse runs free of the grid. "The house is elemental," says project architect Dan Weber of Santa Barbara–based firm Anacapa, who collaborated on the project with designer Steve Willson. "We endeavored to make it out of materials that would wear and take on a patina over time, so they could feel like part of the landscape." Unfinished steel, board-formed concrete, and glass continue inside, where rich black walnut—used for ceilings, cabinetry, and furniture—provides an inviting contrast. "On a foggy day, you want that feeling of warmth around you," says Margaret. Brass fixtures complement the deep-hued wood.
