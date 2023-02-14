SubscribeSign In
“Our home in Halifax is small so it’s nice to have a place where we can have guests and not be on top of each other,” says homeowner Andrew Noseworthy. “As we look down the road, when our daughters have families of their own, we’ll have the space to all gather. Perhaps in retirement, we’ll be there full time.”
“Our home in Halifax is small so it’s nice to have a place where we can have guests and not be on top of each other,” says homeowner Andrew Noseworthy. “As we look down the road, when our daughters have families of their own, we’ll have the space to all gather. Perhaps in retirement, we’ll be there full time.”
Though the front of this 1880s home in Adelaide, Australia, maintains a traditional facade due to strict heritage laws, the rear is modern eye candy at its best. See more of the home.
Though the front of this 1880s home in Adelaide, Australia, maintains a traditional facade due to strict heritage laws, the rear is modern eye candy at its best. See more of the home.
In the rear of the house, a new addition extends the living space and adds a roof terrace off the second-floor master bedroom. A garden is accessible through a wall of sliding glass doors with Sapele mahogany frames, set back to control solar gain.
In the rear of the house, a new addition extends the living space and adds a roof terrace off the second-floor master bedroom. A garden is accessible through a wall of sliding glass doors with Sapele mahogany frames, set back to control solar gain.
While Audax reconstructing the front facade with restored brick, wood trim, and new stucco, they built a new modern addition onto the back. They also rebuilt the roof to reflect the original design, which ensures that the house still feels like one residence.
While Audax reconstructing the front facade with restored brick, wood trim, and new stucco, they built a new modern addition onto the back. They also rebuilt the roof to reflect the original design, which ensures that the house still feels like one residence.
Van Beek’s extra space is home to her office. She works on a Tense table by Piergiorgio and Michele Cazzaniga and Flow chairs by Jean Marie Massaud, both for MDF Italia.
Van Beek’s extra space is home to her office. She works on a Tense table by Piergiorgio and Michele Cazzaniga and Flow chairs by Jean Marie Massaud, both for MDF Italia.
The master bath includes an envy-worthy cedar soaking tub from Roberts Hot Tubs.
The master bath includes an envy-worthy cedar soaking tub from Roberts Hot Tubs.
The vanity area in the master bathroom is open, allowing light and air to circulate. The bathroom vanities are custom made by Jerry Short Cabinets with hardware from Rocky Mountain Hardware.
The vanity area in the master bathroom is open, allowing light and air to circulate. The bathroom vanities are custom made by Jerry Short Cabinets with hardware from Rocky Mountain Hardware.
The master bedroom has a Restoration Hardware bed, wall sconces from Designer Metal Works, and a wall of windows.
The master bedroom has a Restoration Hardware bed, wall sconces from Designer Metal Works, and a wall of windows.
The dining area features a Jason Wein Cooper River Diamond chandelier, Emile chairs from Zele, and a custom-made table.
The dining area features a Jason Wein Cooper River Diamond chandelier, Emile chairs from Zele, and a custom-made table.
A geometric glass entry gate leads to the rear unit, which comes with its own address.
A geometric glass entry gate leads to the rear unit, which comes with its own address.
A Carrara marble counter and backsplash, concrete floors, a frameless mirror, and white cabinets keep the look seamless and consistent in the bathroom.
A Carrara marble counter and backsplash, concrete floors, a frameless mirror, and white cabinets keep the look seamless and consistent in the bathroom.
The architects created a principle suite by connecting an adjacent bathroom via pocket doors. A skylight in the bathroom ensures natural light flows throughout.
The architects created a principle suite by connecting an adjacent bathroom via pocket doors. A skylight in the bathroom ensures natural light flows throughout.
In the family room, "short ribbon windows were replaced with a wall of glass" for indoor/outdoor flow.
In the family room, "short ribbon windows were replaced with a wall of glass" for indoor/outdoor flow.
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, Mowery Marsh Architects give this historic home a modern, new look.
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, Mowery Marsh Architects give this historic home a modern, new look.
A large sectional both defines and cozies up the living room in the open plan.
A large sectional both defines and cozies up the living room in the open plan.
A flex room at one end of the plan can be an office, or spare bedroom, if the latter is ever needed.
A flex room at one end of the plan can be an office, or spare bedroom, if the latter is ever needed.
Sustainability was a consideration. “So, we used natural building materials with breathable construction,” says Sam. “Also, the sourcing, not just of the materials but of the [labor], was all based as locally as possible to the site.”
Sustainability was a consideration. “So, we used natural building materials with breathable construction,” says Sam. “Also, the sourcing, not just of the materials but of the [labor], was all based as locally as possible to the site.”
The architects balanced the “robust materials” of the exposed stone and Douglas fir trusses with pale Sycamore, lime plaster walls, and bespoke metalwork by a local blacksmith.
The architects balanced the “robust materials” of the exposed stone and Douglas fir trusses with pale Sycamore, lime plaster walls, and bespoke metalwork by a local blacksmith.
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
A contemporary glass-encased fireplace in this Zermatt villa acts as a partition that divides the living lounge from the dining area.
A contemporary glass-encased fireplace in this Zermatt villa acts as a partition that divides the living lounge from the dining area.
Country Garden House | Olson Kundig
Country Garden House | Olson Kundig
With neighboring duplexes supplying rental income, two Knoxville architects patiently—and affordably—craft their dream home. Their deck has a two-sided concrete block fireplace and antique wooden furniture.
With neighboring duplexes supplying rental income, two Knoxville architects patiently—and affordably—craft their dream home. Their deck has a two-sided concrete block fireplace and antique wooden furniture.
Built in 1957, Witthoefft House was designed and lived in by the architect Arthur Witthoefft. At the time, he was an architect in the Manhattan office of corporate modernists Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. This recently restored 1957 modernist masterpiece features a freestanding travertine-and-steel fireplace, open on all four sides, that divides the living and dining areas.
Built in 1957, Witthoefft House was designed and lived in by the architect Arthur Witthoefft. At the time, he was an architect in the Manhattan office of corporate modernists Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. This recently restored 1957 modernist masterpiece features a freestanding travertine-and-steel fireplace, open on all four sides, that divides the living and dining areas.
Interior House
Interior House
Interior House
Interior House
Nestled among trees and apple orchards, this warm and inviting family home makes the most of its peaceful wooded plot.
Nestled among trees and apple orchards, this warm and inviting family home makes the most of its peaceful wooded plot.
A slender, black double-sided fireplace distinguishes the living room from the dining area.
A slender, black double-sided fireplace distinguishes the living room from the dining area.
The home features concrete floors with radiant heating. A custom folded-steel, double-sided fireplace separates the living room from the dining area. The chandelier is from Restoration Hardware, and the coffee table is custom made.
The home features concrete floors with radiant heating. A custom folded-steel, double-sided fireplace separates the living room from the dining area. The chandelier is from Restoration Hardware, and the coffee table is custom made.
When the current owners laid eyes on this home's spectacular city views, they instantly fell in love with the 1958 dwelling. In addition to amazing vistas, the custom-designed house had an authentic midcentury vibe and a cool chevron floor plan. However, the 3,600 square foot home had tiny, closed-off rooms, awkward spaces, and low ceilings that were "begging to be vaulted." Portland-based Risa Boyer Architecture renovated the midcentury house, opening up ceilings to make them vaulted, adding floor-to-ceiling windows, and expanded the kitchen and gave it a modern look with walnut cabinets.
When the current owners laid eyes on this home's spectacular city views, they instantly fell in love with the 1958 dwelling. In addition to amazing vistas, the custom-designed house had an authentic midcentury vibe and a cool chevron floor plan. However, the 3,600 square foot home had tiny, closed-off rooms, awkward spaces, and low ceilings that were "begging to be vaulted." Portland-based Risa Boyer Architecture renovated the midcentury house, opening up ceilings to make them vaulted, adding floor-to-ceiling windows, and expanded the kitchen and gave it a modern look with walnut cabinets.
A cozy Bodart & Gonay tunnel stove heats the main living area. A black-and-white String pendant light by Flos adds contrast to the wood-clad room.
A cozy Bodart & Gonay tunnel stove heats the main living area. A black-and-white String pendant light by Flos adds contrast to the wood-clad room.
A two-way fireplace warms the living room. The fireplace surround is limestone, and the sofa is from Heal’s.
A two-way fireplace warms the living room. The fireplace surround is limestone, and the sofa is from Heal’s.
“Sometimes this means considering what is hidden away as much as what’s visible,” he adds. “With counter space at a premium, valuable space can be saved by designating an enclosed area to tuck away those space-sucking counter-top appliances and gadgets.”
“Sometimes this means considering what is hidden away as much as what’s visible,” he adds. “With counter space at a premium, valuable space can be saved by designating an enclosed area to tuck away those space-sucking counter-top appliances and gadgets.”
“Daniel knew what he wanted, and that made it easy for the materials,” says Bernardo.)
“Daniel knew what he wanted, and that made it easy for the materials,” says Bernardo.)
The backsplash is covered in Clé Tile, and the counters are Carrara marble.
The backsplash is covered in Clé Tile, and the counters are Carrara marble.

70 more saves