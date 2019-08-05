Stories

Natasha Jen
Pentagram’s newest partner adopts a spatial approach to graphic design and building brand identities that go way beyond logos.
Kelsey Keith
Renny Ramakers
A few words with the polymath powerhouse behind Dutch industrial-design giant Droog.
Aaron Britt
Jill Lerner
Managing principal at Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates,...
Aaron Britt
Elisa Orlanski Ours
This fixer brings a varied background in academia, architecture, and construction to her management role at one of New York...
Kelsey Keith
Susan Kare
Thirty years ago, an Apple designer helped define the future of personal computers with three iconic icons.
Diana Budds
Yasmeen Lari
With nearly half a century of in-the-field experience, Pakistan’s first female architect leads an ambitious nonprofit, the...
Jaime Gillin