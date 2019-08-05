Jill Lerner
Schooling: B.Arch, Cornell University, 1976
First job: Norman Rosenfeld Architects
Made partner: 1999
Biggest building: Baruch College’s William and Anita Newman Vertical Campus Conference Center for the City University of New York (780,000 square feet)
Advice for young women in architecture: "It’s easier in school than in the field. Once you get into the working world, women need to seek out mentors who will teach, encourage, and give you opportunities to demonstrate your skills and talent. I would also suggest being more vocal. When I’ve taught, I’ve noticed that women’s papers are just as good, but the men are asking most of the questions."
Reading now: "I just finished Cleopatra: A Life by Stacy Schiff, a fascinating read about a female leader in another century."
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.