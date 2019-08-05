Jill Lerner

Schooling: B.Arch, Cornell University, 1976



First job: Norman Rosenfeld Architects



Made partner: 1999



Biggest building: Baruch College’s William and Anita Newman Vertical Campus Conference Center for the City University of New York (780,000 square feet)



Advice for young women in architecture: "It’s easier in school than in the field. Once you get into the working world, women need to seek out mentors who will teach, encourage, and give you opportunities to demonstrate your skills and talent. I would also suggest being more vocal. When I’ve taught, I’ve noticed that women’s papers are just as good, but the men are asking most of the questions."



Reading now: "I just finished Cleopatra: A Life by Stacy Schiff, a fascinating read about a female leader in another century."