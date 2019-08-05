Jill Lerner
Dwell Magazine

Jill Lerner

Add to
Like
Share
By Aaron Britt
Managing principal at Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, FAIA

Schooling: B.Arch, Cornell University, 1976

First job: Norman Rosenfeld Architects

Made partner: 1999

Biggest building: Baruch College’s William and Anita Newman Vertical Campus Conference Center for the City University of New York (780,000 square feet)

Advice for young women in architecture: "It’s easier in school than in the field. Once you get into the working world, women need to seek out mentors who will teach, encourage, and give you opportunities to demonstrate your skills and talent. I would also suggest being more vocal. When I’ve taught, I’ve noticed that women’s papers are just as good, but the men are asking most of the questions."

Reading now: "I just finished Cleopatra: A Life by Stacy Schiff, a fascinating read about a female leader in another century."

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.