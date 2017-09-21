It’s fitting the Morrison would team up with the Japanese brand famous worldwide for its understated, minimal design. In addition to creating projects such as this wall clock, he also co-authored a book for Rizzoli offering a glimpse at the company’s products and philosophy.
A tabletop desk with trestle legs is a modern, customizable, and budget-friendly option for creating a clean surface to work from.
The Steel Wall Clock and Steel Table Clock celebrate materiality, color, and simplicity. Paring down the clock to its most necessary elements, Norm Architects focused on the simple hands and round face of the clock.
Don't let its minimalism fool you: the Dandelion Clock hides a fun graphic display in plain sight. Instead of numerals, each hour mark "dandelion" adds another petal, from one to twelve.
For those seeking to add texture to their timepiece, there's always the Felt Wall Clock desgined by Sebastian Herkner for Leff. Its 60 percent recycled PET felt even has sound-absorbing properties.