Dubbed Small But Fine, a student-built 280-square-foot cabin in Finland connects with the outdoors and features a minimal footprint. Not pictured is a detached outhouse with a composting toilet.
Renovated on a budget of approximately $100 per square foot, this 1,000-square-foot Brooklyn loft in a 1947 chocolate factory is an honest celebration of affordable materials. New Affiliates transformed the formerly dark and cluttered space into a warm, light-filled home that smartly fits two sleeping areas, a bathroom, a study, a new kitchen, and a living/dining area without losing the loft’s airy and open feel. The key to the project’s success was leaving materials and elements exposed—from the pine plywood used for the walls, panels, and cabinets to the existing pair of three-and-a-half-foot-wide Art Moderne columns that were painted white and integrated into the design, rather than hidden.
The second-floor terrace forms a partial covering for the deck below it.
Architect Mark Fullgar chose corrugated steel, aluminum window frames, and strengthened glass—cost-effective, non-combustible materials, given the cabin’s location in a rural fire zone.
A tint can be added to the concrete mix to create houses of varying colors for a diverse community feel.
Their product, Cubit, has won multiple awards for its game-changing ability to spruce up the smart home space and introduce virtual reality to people's surroundings, eliminating the need for calculations and measurements that all of us find cumbersome!
Campo Loft is surrounded by lush vegetation atop a mountainous hillside.
In celebration of the Eames House’s 70th anniversary, the Getty Conservation Institute and the Eames Foundation recently unveiled a conservation management plan for protecting the national historic landmark.
The fixed-gear bicycle hanging above the couch serves as an art piece; Chen no longer rides the bike. Le Corbusier Projecteur 165 pendant lights hang in the corner.
Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen designed the Gateway Arch monument, completed in St. Louis in 1965 (it opened to the public in 1967). The world's largest arch, the iconic, 632-foot tall structure was built as a monument to westward expansion in the United States. Here, he's shown alongside models of the arch. Credit: Yale University Library, Manuscripts and Archives; © St. Louis Post-Dispatch
When the home isn't inhabited, the brothers secure the building with heavy treated pine screens.
The deep-V, butterfly roof characterizes the hut on the outside and defines the interior as well. "It was a result of several experiments to maximize the reflective light effects, channel the rainwater into the pond, and capture a view of the sky," Poss says. Photo by Phillip Kalantzis-Cope.
Such wood-burning stoves like the cast-iron Venax are popular in Brazil, particularly in the countryside. - Pato Branco, Brazil Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Architect Christian Tonko played with a double metaphor when designing the Camera Lucida studio. The name of the cantileverd hillside space, Latin for "bright chamber," references the open window facing the valley below, as well as the skylight that bathes the workspace in natural light.
Take a look at some of the most exciting, sustainable buildings around the world, and you may notice something they have in common: green roofs, or rooftops covered with a thin layer of soil to allow for grasses and other low-lying plants to grow.
Coodo 23
Residential installation of Coodo 64 in Bielefeld, Germany.
Writer and journalist Bruce Porter’s off grid getaway on an island off the Maine coast, was designed by his architect daughter, who is the founder of her own practice Alex Scott Porter Design. Sited close to the water it has a screen porch was angled to capture direct southern exposure for the solar panels.
While making its own unique mark, the studio is also deeply respectful towards its historic surroundings. The structure sits directly on top of a Victorian "midden wall," an enclosure traditionally used by the adjacent stables as a depository for horse manure. The studio's twin gables mimic its direct neighbors, and the zinc molding on the gutter also echoes its Victorian predecessors.
Eight shipping containers were shifted and cut along a 45-degree angle, then combined in a fishbone pattern to create this arrow-shaped volume. The building, which was designed by New York–based firm LOT-EK, is raised almost 10 feet above the ground.
In the woods of Malborghetto Valbruna in the Italian Dolomite commune of Tarvisio reside a pair of egg-shaped tree houses.
Sticking to simple furnishings is a key element in infusing a Scandinavian vibe into your interiors.
Balancing on irregular, rough-hewn rocks along the Norwegian coast, this renovated summer cabin near a town called Larvik in Vestfold County intelligently navigates a challenging terrain to take full advantage of dramatic views. Located just about 16 feet from the sea, Lille Arøya—a 807-square-foot summer cabin—perches on a small, rugged island. Oslo-based practice Lund Hagem Architects took on the challenge, drilling solid galvanized steel columns straight into the rock to provide stable support for the house on the uneven ground. They built a new structure that consists of two volumes:a lower post-and-beam volume where the bedrooms and bathrooms are located, and a taller volume with a large, cantilevered roof with wind-bracing gables that serves as shelter for the living, kitchen, and dining areas. Glulam beams are used inside and out, and both interior and exterior walls are clad in rough sawn ore pine. Together with the raw steel columns and white concrete fireplace, the wood defines the color and mood of the interiors. The uniform aesthetic of the cabin's interior and exterior dissolves the threshold between indoor and outdoor spaces—and further connects the structure with its stunning, coastal landscape.
- New Haven, Connecticut Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Overlooking the Hudson River, Allan Shope’s nearly 3,000-square-foot sustainable home features handmade furniture and an undulating floor, all crafted from the site’s felled black walnut trees.
