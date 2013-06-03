Casa Palacio: A New Retail Concept Store in Mexico City
To give the store an intimate feel, Hutchison and his team created three distinct areas to divide the space.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
The entrance to the first of these experiences suggests a grand market, similar to those found in Mexico or Europe, but with contemporary twists. A modern wood lattice structure creates a canopy for small shops and provides a strong architectural contrast against more traditional elements like tile and iron columns. A fireplace in the center of the market creates a visual link to hearth and home.
After the market, patrons emerge on to a "street" flooded with natural light and lined with houses of various architectural styles, including two modern buildings that pay homage to Mexican architect Luis Barragán. The retail spaces are located inside these houses, and the merchandise is chosen to match the style of its building. This allows the customer to envision objects in a suitable home environment and connect with the product in a more emotional way.
"It’s exciting to be working on our first project in burgeoning Mexico City as well as be at the helm of a unique home store concept worldwide," says Hutchison. "We have designed a shopping environment where customers feel transported and can see themselves using products in their own homes or even envision a new home."
Casa Palacio carries products from over 60 brands, including SubZero, Miele, Hediard, Fortnum & Mason, Ralph Lauren Home, Frette, Etro Home, Loro Piana, Bose, Sony, Samsung, Artemide, La Table Hermes, Baccarat, Christofle, MoMA, Assouline, and Rizzoli.