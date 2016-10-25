The outdoor space located just beyond the garage door acts as an outdoor dining area. The cantilevered roof from the front of the building angles to cover this space, with recessed heaters embedded into the metal. Local artist Nate Schnell, a friend of the client, designed the mural. “Side yards tend to be leftover space, but this one had a width that presented a great opportunity to repurpose the space,” Rice says. “It makes the whole house feel so much bigger because it doesn’t just stop at that garage wall. The perception goes all the way to the property line.”