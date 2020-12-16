Without the need for a permanent foundation, the Hüga House can be relocated at any time.
Hidden storage underneath the stairs provides space for an organized kitchen pantry.
Embodied energy, gray water, black water, carbon footprint—the list of sustainable design terms goes on and on, and we're here to help you make sense of them.
“We pulled apart one volume and staggered it along the buildable area of the property,” says architect Matthew Ahlberg of Portland firm Barrett Made. The home is clad in unfinished cedar, meant to weather over time.
The concrete master bathroom is illuminated by a skylight.
A look at one of four double-height bedrooms in the tallest structure. Each one comes with a “tapanco,” or loft, for sleeping or reading.
In search of a quiet getaway that could double as a vacation and holiday hub for extended family and friends, a Mexico City couple found a three-and-a-half-acre property there and reached out to architect Javier Sánchez to come up with a design that would make the most of the site.
The weekend retreat is a welcome respite from the hustle of Mexico City.