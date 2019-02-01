Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
j
Jim Stoten
Follow
Latest
6
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Play: Electric Slide
A group of Columbia University students have a good time reinventing the playground as a place to harness all that youthful...
m
Marc Kristal
At Home in the Zone
Sustainability doesn’t have to mean monasticism and darkness—with this zone-by-zone guide to the domestic world you know best,...
d
Dan Maginn
The Yard Zone
The space outside your walls should be as thoughtfully considered as the space within.
d
Dan Maginn
The Utility Zone
Your garage, laundry room, basement, and other nonglam support areas: These are the silent killers of energy-efficiency in your...
d
Dan Maginn
The Food Zone
Fine-tuning your cooking and dining areas pays off in more ways than just saving resources.
d
Dan Maginn
The Whole House Zone
By conceptually dividing your home into zones, you can analyze each of its functions in turn.
d
Dan Maginn