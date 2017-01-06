San Francisco Bosch Kitchen: Young foodies modernize a vintage kitchen. Client Profile Samantha Byrnes and Jeremy Styles both dreamed of applying their skills in the High Tech field when they met as juniors at UC Berkeley. After graduation, they moved to San Francisco to be close to their very demanding, hard earned jobs and the foodie culture they found there. Recently, they solidified their commitment to staying in the City by purchasing an Edwardian overlooking Dolores Park. They chose the neighborhood because of all the activities in the Mission and it is close enough to work to ride their bikes. Jeremy loves to find new ethnic restaurants and replicate the menus from taste. Their invitation for dinner is known among their friends as THE party to attend. Challenge While both Samantha and Jeremy love anything contemporary, they also wanted their kitchen to be compatible with their cherished Edwardian, a practiced balance of new technology and shape with enough elements of the original architecture. Since they work nonstop hours, they wanted a kitchen that works as hard as they do. Solution Samantha and Jeremy chose the technologically advanced Bosch appliances for the ease of use and the quality of food produced. The contemporary flush aesthetics are an added bonus. The long wall with the baking center called for attractive kitchen equipment installed flush, as it is partially seen from the main living area. The kitchen sink, with all of the perfectly matched fittings, makes a great prep area for dinners with friends. This hard working, beautifully eclectic space mirrors the owner’s personalities and their busy, vibrant lifestyle.