A one-bedroom apartment, Estrela features garden furniture alongside pieces from the '50s and '60s. The coffee table can be wheeled aside to allow for the sofa bed to expand.
A thousand-year-old redwood stump abuts an Airstream suite.
Faced with an outdated hotel built in 1979, Mahmoud was tasked with keeping the original structure intact, while bringing it back to life with design elements that would connect the traditional local vernacular with a refreshing modern sense.
The color of royal blue appears throughout the hotel and pops against the bright white foundations—both indoors and out.
The Schulman yurt fits three adults with a queen bed and a pull-away bed. It comes with heating and bath essentials.
Miniature donkeys and alpacas roam the land freely.
Available to rent through Airbnb, Green Acres’ yurts are hidden away in a quiet wooded area just outside of Austin, Texas.The campsite takes glamping to a whole new level with roaming animals and numerous activities.
Shown here is the lounge seating vignette in the covered patio/garden area, which is filled with greenery and furniture that's covered with warm textiles.
The courtyard holds outdoor seating and a fire pit. Ett Hem’s chefs grill here for the evening meals.
Crawford added a covered patio where guests can relax and enjoy a meal within the garden. The leafy glass house houses modern, natural-feeling wood furnishings and cozy textiles.
The communal kitchen rotates around a farm table where guests can relax while chefs prepare meals. Ett Hem only uses fresh, local ingredients that change according to the season. Each morning, the staff chooses what the meals will be and they leave pastries, champagne, wine, and other treats for guests to grab throughout the day.
In the formal dining area, guests are invited to make themselves at home. The floor-to-ceiling bookcases create an intimate dining experience, which sits under original decorative ceiling details.
The master suite was completely updated with Carrera marble, travertine, and handmade encaustic tile that references elements of Stenger’s original design.
This photo that Calo took of the central living space is marked by tall ceilings, clerestory windows, and a cold-rolled steel fireplace.
Designed in 1950 by A.D. Stenger, this three-bedroom, three-bath residence was remodeled by Chioco Design in 2012—which was inspired by the original Stenger architecture, but ended up becoming a completely new work of art. The flat-roofed structure is constructed with metal siding and wood, and adds a dynamic component to the original materials of the home's exterior.
When you visit The Distillery, you’ll find GinTonica on the first floor, a Spanish-inspired bar and kitchen that celebrates Spain’s connection to juniper. You can try a number of different experimental takes on the Gin and Tonic, which is served in a traditional Copa de Balón—a balloon goblet glass.
The three boutique guest rooms feature a combination of midcentury furniture and playful, spirit-inspired accents. Designed by each of the brand’s founding directors, each room includes a minibar filled with spirits that were crafted on-site and a bespoke record player with a vinyl playlist that’s been curated by Rough Trade Records.
Located smack-dab in London’s Notting Hill district, The Distillery sits on a bustling corner of the iconic market street and is marked by a classic, nostalgic facade.
A primed pine interior subtly frames each window opening. The light material palette in the home contributes to a sense its airiness. Local maple planks on the floor have been cut to shorter lengths and laid perpendicular to the view, giving it a fluid effect. A camouflaged hatch door leads to the basement level, which acts as a storage and laundry area.
A large picture window allows Camel's Hump to hang above the kitchen/work table like a painting.
A cutaway in the structure's cubic shape forms a front porch, where a graphic yellow door welcomes visitors. The roof slopes downwards, holding more intimate spaces at its lower end.
The work's overlapping layers of color and transparency respond to the patterns of light and shade created by the surrounding architecture.
The courtyard contains a site-specific installation called
White Hot Kitchen: A Neutral Base White kitchens truly have stood the test of time – and for good reason. This ivory hue is a surefire way to give any space an effortlessly chic look. In the following kitchen, the snow-white island, cabinetry, and countertops provide the perfect base for sleek Bosch appliances and splashes of color. When designing your white kitchen, experiment with textures and finishes to add more subtleties to the space. A high-gloss sheen creates a bright, modern look, while matte white develops a softer aesthetic. Whichever concept you choose, an expansive white color scheme is guaranteed to create a refreshingly simple environment for afternoon cooking, weekend meal-prep, or evening gatherings of friends and neighbors.
San Francisco Bosch Kitchen: Young foodies modernize a vintage kitchen. Client Profile Samantha Byrnes and Jeremy Styles both dreamed of applying their skills in the High Tech field when they met as juniors at UC Berkeley. After graduation, they moved to San Francisco to be close to their very demanding, hard earned jobs and the foodie culture they found there. Recently, they solidified their commitment to staying in the City by purchasing an Edwardian overlooking Dolores Park. They chose the neighborhood because of all the activities in the Mission and it is close enough to work to ride their bikes. Jeremy loves to find new ethnic restaurants and replicate the menus from taste. Their invitation for dinner is known among their friends as THE party to attend. Challenge While both Samantha and Jeremy love anything contemporary, they also wanted their kitchen to be compatible with their cherished Edwardian, a practiced balance of new technology and shape with enough elements of the original architecture. Since they work nonstop hours, they wanted a kitchen that works as hard as they do. Solution Samantha and Jeremy chose the technologically advanced Bosch appliances for the ease of use and the quality of food produced. The contemporary flush aesthetics are an added bonus. The long wall with the baking center called for attractive kitchen equipment installed flush, as it is partially seen from the main living area. The kitchen sink, with all of the perfectly matched fittings, makes a great prep area for dinners with friends. This hard working, beautifully eclectic space mirrors the owner’s personalities and their busy, vibrant lifestyle.
New York Bosch Kitchen: Empty Nesters embrace urban living in a compact galley kitchen. Client Profile Bill and Maggie Brown raised their family in a large suburban home but always wanted to return to the Urban lifestyle they enjoyed during their college years in New York. They love the cultural activities and the ability to walk to nearby conveniences, leaving their car garaged for weeks. While being avid foodies who love the restaurant scene, they also like to cook together, shop for fresh ingredients and enjoy having a casual meal at home with close friends. Challenge The Brown’s fell in love with the heritage of a Manhattan loft and the neighborhood culture but wanted to delineate the kitchen as its own space without cutting it off from the rest of the communal area. The space in their loft is small but they plan to stay in this home for many years. Solution For the Brown’s kitchen, we made a long wall a freestanding “screen”, dividing the space but not walling off the kitchen entirely. The symmetry of the pantry mimicking the refrigerator was appealing to Bill and Maggie, who liked the idea of boxing the large block wall and cube island with rich wood to complement the soft gray stone and the original restored brick walls. Bosch appliances were recommended for their advanced technology and seamless integration. The Browns were amazed at how beautifully their dream of contemporizing the old loft space came to life.
White Hot Kitchen: Maximize Your Space It’s not unusual for homeowners to spend more waking hours in the kitchen than any other room in the house. So, why not design “A Modern Haven” that is airy, spacious, and welcoming? The color white has a remarkable tendency to make a space feel open. Elongate your kitchen, especially L-shaped or galley-style kitchens, with crisp white walls and cabinetry. Or, leverage white to enhance your home’s open floor plan, creating a seamless integration between your kitchen and living spaces.
