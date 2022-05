Wall Lamp is a minimal light created by Mexico City-based designer Comité de Proyectos. The lamp turns on by moving the frontal resin face towards the neon ring from right to left, generating an eclipse. Thee screen color generates a change of environment in the space where it is placed. The wall support is cut with a CNC machine in solid wood, and contains the electrical system of the neon lamp. Thee resin screen is attached to the mechanism with powder coated metal pieces.