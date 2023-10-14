Outside, glass blocks and a red I-beam extend the quirky juxtapositions of the house into its garage and backyard.
The hall bathroom is a little more conventional but also more color forward, with a deep blue faucet from Jaclo.
Floor Plan of Tranquil Terraced Piedmont by Turnbull, Griffin, & Haesloop Architects
They kept the third child's room simple so that he can grow into it — there's space for a desk one day.
A custom dining table by Godar Furniture can seat up to 12 with an extension. Its walnut base lightly contrasts the oak chairs with leather seats. In the background, a coffee bar was organized by Haven Home.
A swing and nap nook bookend the treehouse.
Made from birch plywood, the treehouse even comes with lighting and electrical.
Floor plan of White Sands.
At the southeast corner of the house, in an enclosed yard beside the entrance, is a breakfast nook and patio, providing the home's quietest outdoor space.
The kitchen was designed to be functional, for a family of five that likes to cook. Cabinetry and countertops resemble the colors of the wall panels and metal framing.
Limestone flooring and wainscotting underscore the rammed-earth walls.
The design takes advantage of the naturally rising and falling topography to fill its lower level, a kind of non-basement, with natural light.
Sizeable glass doors provide access from the rear yard and deck to the kitchen (at right) and ofuro (at left).
A backyard office with living roof was added midway through the remodel, in response to existing jobs becoming permanently remote. The 50 square foot shed is bunkered into the ground, intimately immersing the work area into the landscape. A casement window is placed strategically at grade—providing fresh air and connective views of the backyard’s natural greenery.
Unsurprisingly, the ofuro is a favorite part of the home for the young family. “They use the ofuro all the time, just as they said they would!” says Katich of his clients.
The ofuro was intentionally recessed, to avoid blocking sightlines to the backyard. “We wanted to be able to step down into the ofuro, so that the volume of the tub would not block natural light,” says Katich.
Floor Plan of An Le Shophouse by Asolidplan
After: At the master bathroom's bathtub, the architect turned an existing water feature into a planter.
The hallway on the second storey leads to the children's bedrooms on one end that featured dark door and window frames.
After: An all-white palette at the kitchen and master bathroom above creates a cohesive and calm atmosphere.
Before: The kitchen was a mosh-mash of tiles and screens in awkward proportions.
Before: The kitchen had dated tiles and was separated from the dining area with a dark portal.