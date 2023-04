“Outdoor furniture should last you a lifetime. It really should,” says Los Angeles-based interior and product designer Ross Cassidy, who designed six new coordinating suites of outdoor furniture for CB2. The frames of his Pinet Teak Suite are made from FSC®-certified natural unfinished teak that is designed to patina into a silvery gray. The textured ivory cushions on the sofa, lounge chair, and ottoman are also designed with endurance in mind with removable cushion covers in a fade-resistant fabric.