Tigg Coll Architects took a new approach to a straightforward town house renovation and expansion in London. The home’s rear extension has its own personality, with with pivoting glass doors, sharp red support beams, and a wood-burning fireplace. The overhanging concrete plinth acts as a hearth or, as Tigg imagines it, a sort of contemporary inglenook. Wood piles neatly between the beam and wall. The fireplace, a Stovax Riva 2, is flanked by a Lampe Gras wall lamp; firewood is cleverly stored in the narrow space between the fireplace and the red support beam, creating a fun moment of practical texture in the room.
Tigg Coll Architects took a new approach to a straightforward town house renovation and expansion in London. The home’s rear extension has its own personality, with with pivoting glass doors, sharp red support beams, and a wood-burning fireplace. The overhanging concrete plinth acts as a hearth or, as Tigg imagines it, a sort of contemporary inglenook. Wood piles neatly between the beam and wall. The fireplace, a Stovax Riva 2, is flanked by a Lampe Gras wall lamp; firewood is cleverly stored in the narrow space between the fireplace and the red support beam, creating a fun moment of practical texture in the room.
From urban-dwellers to empty-nesters, many are now embracing the movement toward smaller, more sensible living. Bosch's new line of 24" kitchen appliances is designed to help them save space without downsizing on style.
From urban-dwellers to empty-nesters, many are now embracing the movement toward smaller, more sensible living. Bosch's new line of 24" kitchen appliances is designed to help them save space without downsizing on style.
The appliances have been installed, and the
The appliances have been installed, and the
Norwegian architect Casper Mork-Ulnes and his wife, American furniture designer Lexie Damner Mork-Ulnes, tackled a renovation of their 1,300-square-foot apartment in Oslo. To lighten the space, they treated the floors with Flügger’s Trelut lye, then sanded them, oiled them with PNZ Objektöl, and finished them with two coats of wax. In the living room, a reclaimed Indonesian hardwood slab from Buka Design + Hardwoods is the de facto coffee table and the painting is by Casper’s mother, Randi Mork-Ulnes. The gray Mags sectional sofa is from Hay.
Norwegian architect Casper Mork-Ulnes and his wife, American furniture designer Lexie Damner Mork-Ulnes, tackled a renovation of their 1,300-square-foot apartment in Oslo. To lighten the space, they treated the floors with Flügger’s Trelut lye, then sanded them, oiled them with PNZ Objektöl, and finished them with two coats of wax. In the living room, a reclaimed Indonesian hardwood slab from Buka Design + Hardwoods is the de facto coffee table and the painting is by Casper’s mother, Randi Mork-Ulnes. The gray Mags sectional sofa is from Hay.
All of the home's wide-plank floors were reclaimed from the original farmhouse during the demolition process.
All of the home's wide-plank floors were reclaimed from the original farmhouse during the demolition process.
After gutting the interior to create an open floor plan, the Habilis crew installed reclaimed wood flooring that the homeowners had sourced. They painted the walls Strong White by Farrow & Ball and installed a custom metal stairs railing from local welder Joan of Arc. The stove is a Hwam Classic 7.
After gutting the interior to create an open floor plan, the Habilis crew installed reclaimed wood flooring that the homeowners had sourced. They painted the walls Strong White by Farrow & Ball and installed a custom metal stairs railing from local welder Joan of Arc. The stove is a Hwam Classic 7.
A galley kitchen was opened to the living room during the renovation—the new combo space fills out much of the space and claims the largest share of balcony. Floors are Cerdomus stoneware tiles, laid to simulate herringbone hardwood.
A galley kitchen was opened to the living room during the renovation—the new combo space fills out much of the space and claims the largest share of balcony. Floors are Cerdomus stoneware tiles, laid to simulate herringbone hardwood.
Set cover photo