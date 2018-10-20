Smart door locks, bells, and lights provide security and convenience, and give your home’s entrance a high-tech facelift that’s sure to impress.
Nestled in the backyard of a Toronto home, this architect’s self-designed work studio is an experiment gone right. Oliver Dang, architect and founder of Six Five Four A, typically works from home, but his rambunctious toddler made him recognize a need for more space with fewer distractions. Instead of immediately turning to office rentals, however, Oliver wanted to see how the numbers would stack up if he were to build his own workplace.
Get Fired Cooper’s yard is small, but she wanted a spot for barbecues and socializing. The fire pit she devised was actually made of construction castoffs—she used leftover ends of framing two-by-fours for forms and poured the small concrete fire pit at the same time as the driveway slab—which means that it was very cheap but still offers a hot spot to relax with guests.
Built with a steel frame, the Frost House features panels of styrofoam between aluminum sheets for the exterior walls and styrofoam between plywood for the roof and floors. Bold, primary colors accentuate its geometric form. Shortly after Karen Valentine and Bob Coscarelli purchased the home in 2016, they began to unearth nuggets of information about its pedigree. Their realtor had provided a brochure that identified the prefab as designed by architect Emil Tessin for the now-defunct Alside Homes Corporation based out of Akron, Ohio, which had held a patent for the structure’s aluminum paneling. Their new neighbors provided a stack of Alside Homes sales materials, floor plans of various models, and even a script that had been written for salespeople during home tours. They determined that the Frost House had been a sales model for the company, and that Tessin had been the son of Emil Albert Tessin, the legal guardian of Florence Knoll.
Front elevation
Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.
The home doesn't hide its extensive renovations: with all-new windows, installed to maximize both views and solar exposure, it is quite visible where old meets new.
As part of the London Design festival's annual Landmark Project, Airbnb commissioned four designers to create custom homes for Trafalgar Square.
Grant Ellis has been the photo editor at Surfer Magazine for 13 years and lives in a quaint beach shack in Cardiff, California with his wife Julie, son Ethan, and daughter Kaia (shown here).
The interiors of many of Mickey Muennig’s houses emphasize natural building materials such as wood, concrete, and stone.
An architect reimagines an outdated brick garage by designing a graceful new family home atop its foundation.
On Vashon Island, about 20 miles southwest of Seattle, architect Seth Grizzle designed a 440-square-foot multiuse structure for his clients Bill and Ruth True.
The open living-and-bedroom area of Ian Hague’s rural retreat can be divided by a wall that rises from within the master-suite platform. Interior designer Elaine Santos blended her client’s collection of vintage furniture with no-fuss pieces like a Shaker-style bench by Ilse Crawford for De La Espada.
In the upper-level bathroom, tiles painstakingly fired by DeSimio cover the walls and ceiling.
The owners’ goal was to transform the 19th-century building into a bold single-family residence. Historical architectural details were made modern with a striking black facade, while inside, a flexible living space that opens into an exterior garden enables a simplified lifestyle.
The communication between interior and exterior is unmistakable. The polished steel that surrounds the fireplace and the concrete floor’s dark finish recall the home’s exterior, while the contrasting stark white walls create a visual language as striking as the building’s black facade.
His 1,000-square-foot flat in the Marais district doubles as a personal museum of beloved possessions.
The house is about 3,000 square feet with six bedrooms, four of them on the second floor, surrounding a stairway to the large open space below where cooking, dining, game-playing, and movie-watching take place.
