A photograph by Phil Schaafsma highlights the ergonomic design of the chair.
A photograph by Phil Schaafsma highlights the ergonomic design of the chair.
To complement the white-washed custom cabinetry in her kitchen, architect Julie Salles Schaffer has designed a tile backsplash to resemble "melting butter in a white pan." Daltile arranged her two-color AutoCAD design—white and off-white—onto a mesh backing for a small fee. To soften the edges of the cabinets’ drawers and doors, Schaffer requested radial edging.
To complement the white-washed custom cabinetry in her kitchen, architect Julie Salles Schaffer has designed a tile backsplash to resemble "melting butter in a white pan." Daltile arranged her two-color AutoCAD design—white and off-white—onto a mesh backing for a small fee. To soften the edges of the cabinets’ drawers and doors, Schaffer requested radial edging.
Cinerama Dome 6360 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles Reaching a height of 70 feet, the Cinerama movie theater in Hollywood, designed by Welton Becket & Associates in 1963, was the world's first concrete geodesic dome. Today it remains a charming place to catch a flick. Photography by Darren Bradley
Cinerama Dome 6360 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles Reaching a height of 70 feet, the Cinerama movie theater in Hollywood, designed by Welton Becket & Associates in 1963, was the world's first concrete geodesic dome. Today it remains a charming place to catch a flick. Photography by Darren Bradley
LAX Theme Building 209 World Way, Westchester Pereira and Luckman's 1961 design for the Los Angeles International Airport is a space-age emblem of the city. Photography by Darren Bradley
LAX Theme Building 209 World Way, Westchester Pereira and Luckman's 1961 design for the Los Angeles International Airport is a space-age emblem of the city. Photography by Darren Bradley
A thousand-year-old redwood stump abuts an Airstream suite.
A thousand-year-old redwood stump abuts an Airstream suite.
Scent-To-Home is a subscription-style, try-before-you-buy candle service from Keap, a startup founded by two ex-Google employees and based in New York's Industry City. For $15, customers get a scent "discover set," the cost of which can be applied to a full-sized candle. A dollar of each candle's sale goes to SolarAid, which helps distribute solar lamps to entrepreneurs in East Africa. keapbk.com
Scent-To-Home is a subscription-style, try-before-you-buy candle service from Keap, a startup founded by two ex-Google employees and based in New York's Industry City. For $15, customers get a scent "discover set," the cost of which can be applied to a full-sized candle. A dollar of each candle's sale goes to SolarAid, which helps distribute solar lamps to entrepreneurs in East Africa. keapbk.com
PRODUCTORA created three modernist boxes to maximize the lake-view for this house. Working on a slope, the boxes were stacked and zig-zagged to create terraces and additional outdoor terrace space. Photo by Rafael Gamo.
PRODUCTORA created three modernist boxes to maximize the lake-view for this house. Working on a slope, the boxes were stacked and zig-zagged to create terraces and additional outdoor terrace space. Photo by Rafael Gamo.
The office is filled with CB2 finds; its ceiling reveals the roof’s 45-degree pitch.
The office is filled with CB2 finds; its ceiling reveals the roof’s 45-degree pitch.
This four-level penthouse apartment in New York has some quieter moments (to contrast with the multistory reflective slide snaking throughout). Designed by architect David Hotson_Architect with interiors by Ghislaine Viñas, this top-floor bedroom is a minty moment of repose. Set into the dormer at the opposite side of the bedroom, the alcove bed occupies a wedge of space extending up to the attic-level oculus window. Photo: David Hotson.
This four-level penthouse apartment in New York has some quieter moments (to contrast with the multistory reflective slide snaking throughout). Designed by architect David Hotson_Architect with interiors by Ghislaine Viñas, this top-floor bedroom is a minty moment of repose. Set into the dormer at the opposite side of the bedroom, the alcove bed occupies a wedge of space extending up to the attic-level oculus window. Photo: David Hotson.
In the bedroom, a light by Bretford in Chicago is next to an Ikea Malm bed topped with Indian linens and folk weavings. The rug is from Paola Lenti. A Bocci 19 brass bowl sits near a hamper from Connected Fair Trade Goods.
In the bedroom, a light by Bretford in Chicago is next to an Ikea Malm bed topped with Indian linens and folk weavings. The rug is from Paola Lenti. A Bocci 19 brass bowl sits near a hamper from Connected Fair Trade Goods.
The appliances have been installed, and the
The appliances have been installed, and the
Brandon and Amy set up different workstations in the living area.
Brandon and Amy set up different workstations in the living area.
Bryan Cranston and his wife, Robin Dearden, relax on a Lagune sofa by Roche Bobois. The couple’s home occupies a beachfront site that they’ve owned for several years. The original structure, affectionately dubbed the “love shack” was born as 1940s-era military housing that in subsequent decades became an uneven hodgepodge that defied local permits and was slowly sinking into the sand.
Bryan Cranston and his wife, Robin Dearden, relax on a Lagune sofa by Roche Bobois. The couple’s home occupies a beachfront site that they’ve owned for several years. The original structure, affectionately dubbed the “love shack” was born as 1940s-era military housing that in subsequent decades became an uneven hodgepodge that defied local permits and was slowly sinking into the sand.
A large metal floating mirror from Restoration Hardware seemingly doubles the 675 square feet of the Schmidt-Friedlander apartment in Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn. The family of three dines at an oak table from Canvas Home, with Wishbone chairs by Hans Wegner. Decorators White paint by Benjamin Moore and oiled Hakwood European oak flooring are used throughout.
A large metal floating mirror from Restoration Hardware seemingly doubles the 675 square feet of the Schmidt-Friedlander apartment in Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn. The family of three dines at an oak table from Canvas Home, with Wishbone chairs by Hans Wegner. Decorators White paint by Benjamin Moore and oiled Hakwood European oak flooring are used throughout.
The Feld kitchen bridges eras by bringing together traditional designs and materials (the big Shaw’s Original English farmhouse sink, fir floors, honed marble counters) with industrial designs. Open walnut shelving helps convey a sense of lightness. The pot-and-pan drawers pull out for easy access, while rolling steel-framed panels of textured glass above the counter act as a scrim, allowing the Felds to choose what to obscure and what to display.
The Feld kitchen bridges eras by bringing together traditional designs and materials (the big Shaw’s Original English farmhouse sink, fir floors, honed marble counters) with industrial designs. Open walnut shelving helps convey a sense of lightness. The pot-and-pan drawers pull out for easy access, while rolling steel-framed panels of textured glass above the counter act as a scrim, allowing the Felds to choose what to obscure and what to display.
Lounge Chair, $249.99. Thinking of “a hybrid between a chair with no arms and a chair with arms,” Deam explains, resulted in this lounge seat, which features steel legs and tall, foam-cushioned sides that comfortably cradle the user.
Lounge Chair, $249.99. Thinking of “a hybrid between a chair with no arms and a chair with arms,” Deam explains, resulted in this lounge seat, which features steel legs and tall, foam-cushioned sides that comfortably cradle the user.
Far from the typical log-cabin style, an enormous amount of thought and consideration went into the redesign of this Westbank home; floor-to-ceiling windows, exposed steel, state-of-the-art kitchen appliances and smart home technology redefine this home with a striking level of contemporary elegance. Learn more about this property at Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty: http://bit.ly/2dqhllB
Far from the typical log-cabin style, an enormous amount of thought and consideration went into the redesign of this Westbank home; floor-to-ceiling windows, exposed steel, state-of-the-art kitchen appliances and smart home technology redefine this home with a striking level of contemporary elegance. Learn more about this property at Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty: bit.ly/2dq...
In 2011, award-winning architect Mark McInturff innovatively renovated the residence and enlarged it with a three-story modern addition. He took care to maintain the home's original character with high ceilings, inlaid floors, and elegant molding. Built circa 1912, this Spanish Revival home features a stucco façade, terra cotta tile roof, and an elegant limestone staircase from its initial build, while incorporating a four-level elevator, widened skylight and top-of-the-line appliances throughout. Learn more about this property at TTR Sotheby's International Realty: http://bit.ly/2cJh4Ii
In 2011, award-winning architect Mark McInturff innovatively renovated the residence and enlarged it with a three-story modern addition. He took care to maintain the home's original character with high ceilings, inlaid floors, and elegant molding. Built circa 1912, this Spanish Revival home features a stucco façade, terra cotta tile roof, and an elegant limestone staircase from its initial build, while incorporating a four-level elevator, widened skylight and top-of-the-line appliances throughout. Learn more about this property at TTR Sotheby's International Realty: bit.ly/2cJ...
On the outside this residence reflects the classic architecture of Riga; the inside tells a different story. Recently remodeled, the interior of this sophisticated two-level apartment has been invigorated with striking and bright modern design elements while repurposing original cast iron balustrade and handrails. Learn more about this property at Baltic Sotheby's International Realty: http://bit.ly/2ddQS82
On the outside this residence reflects the classic architecture of Riga; the inside tells a different story. Recently remodeled, the interior of this sophisticated two-level apartment has been invigorated with striking and bright modern design elements while repurposing original cast iron balustrade and handrails. Learn more about this property at Baltic Sotheby's International Realty: bit.ly/2dd...
The third-story addition to Lisa Koshkarian and Tom DiFrancesco’s San Francisco home blends seamlessly in both height and scale, giving the couple 500 square feet of extra space without disturbing the surrounding context.
The third-story addition to Lisa Koshkarian and Tom DiFrancesco’s San Francisco home blends seamlessly in both height and scale, giving the couple 500 square feet of extra space without disturbing the surrounding context.

218 more saves

Set cover photo