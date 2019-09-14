In the living room, a large built-in sectional with integrated storage frees up floor space and can accommodate more people than freestanding furniture, which would chop up the interior.
A custom built-in sofa upholstered in whiskey-colored velvet from Fabricut now makes for the perfect reading spot. The swing arm sconces are from Photonic Studio.
Three kiva fireplaces—and a large collection of rugs and textiles—offer warmth on cold desert nights.
On the first floor, the office powder room is hidden behind a door disguised as a bookshelf.
“The project is designed as a delicately carved volume, which nestled into the site following its topography. The formal gestures are strong and powerful, while the material—sandy beige wood and red cedar slats—are more delicate and warm,” says Bourgeois.
The smooth, raven-hued island in this kitchen is made of oak with a thin stone countertop. A Foscarini Gregg Pendant hangs overhead.
White kitchens with black countertops don’t have to give a harsh vibe. This crisp, clean, eat-in kitchen boasts high-end appliances from Viking, Bosch, Sub-Zero, and LG. An arched carriage entrance and exposed beams connect the kitchen to this home’s rich past.
McCarthy was attached to a long, industrial bench, so the couple designed the kitchen to accommodate this piece of furniture, which now serves as a worktop and breakfast bar.
The residents of this maisonette, located in Prague's Vinohrady district, were a young couple returning to the Czech capital after living in London for several years. Stepanova took cues from London's industrial character (with a healthy dash of minimalist design) in devising this remodel's striking aesthetic. In the first bathroom, seen here, a brass washbasin from Morocco is flanked by a Tolomeo Micro Parete lamp from Artemide.
In Hong Kong's Happy Valley—where land is scarce and living spaces are usually pretty small—multi-disciplinary design practice Lim+Lu revived a three-bedroom apartment in an old residential building into a gleaming, visually-expanded abode. With the aim of separating various functional zones while maintaining privacy, freeing up space, and making the apartment look bigger than its actual size (1,206 square feet), Lim+Lu incorporated suspended glass and sliding doors made with black powder-coated stainless steel.
“The kitchen is the room we use the most,” Sofie says. The dark gray walls and tonal accents make it cozy and cave-like, while natural illumination and light-toned accessories introduce airiness and circulation. Even in the colder months, the Egelunds spend most of their time there, and Sofie maintains that the stark darkness makes it a homey place to entertain guests and spend time with the family. “And,” she adds, “you can always go to the other floors if it gets too dark!” The kitchen island, shelves, glass, and ceramics are by Vipp.
Salon of the Freunde von Freunden X Vitra Apartment The web magazine’s collaboration with the Swiss design house Vitra is both a statement and showplace summing up their vision of modern living, and also showcases the work of other design studios such a s New Tendency, which provided the white Sid & Chad vases. Photo by Steve Herud
The exterior of the new, two-story home in East Austin, Texas was designed with a minimal palette, bronze windows, and steel details in order to blend into the existing cityscape.
A matte black kitchen is perfectly in step with the Scandinavian style in this houseboat in the Netherlands. Via The Style Files
