Jean Prouve
Stories
Design Icon: Jean Prouvé
The metalworker’s elegant designs fed modern obsessions with steel and prefab construction.
Patrick Sisson
Jean Prouvé's Design Legacy
An exhibition showcasing the ins and outs of Jean Prouvé’s industrial design aesthetic is the final word on the French master’s...
Kelsey Keith