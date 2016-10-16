Montreal 1967 World’s Fair, Man and His World, Habitat ’67, Day View, 2012. Photo by Jade Doskow
New York 1964 World’s Fair, Peace Through Understanding, New York State Pavilion, Winter View, 2014. Photo by Jade Doskow
Advice from Aileen Kwun: Don't forget to look for unexpected storage.
Architect Neal Schwartz was tasked with designing a family guesthouse with both an aging relative and a wheelchair user in mind; at a maximum size of 775 square feet per the local zoning regulations, the home would need to be a single-level structure but also deal with the connection between the main house and the guest house. The solution was a new garage with a breezeway that connected to the guest house, all at the same level, and with a sculptural opening in the roof of the breezeway for light and air.
Architect William Carpenter, glimpsed in his second-floor design studio, built Lightroom 2.0 to sit unobtrusively among its 1920s neighbors in Decatur.
“A building can have far greater impact than the space it stands in.”—William Carpenter, architect and resident
New zoning allowed for a zero-lot-line structure, but required a public storefront, which Carpenter uses as an art gallery.
Ekaterina Semenova's dairy-dipped ceramics take on warm brown hues when baked in the kiln. The earthenware collection Care for Milk: dairy glazes will be exhibited during Dutch Design Week at the Design Academy Eindhoven graduation show, October 22–30. ekaterinasemenova.com Photo by Ronald Smith
With her new Dimensional textile collection for Heath Ceramics, Skinny laMinx designer Heather Moore riffs on three of the tile brand's iconic shapes—oval, diamond, and triangle—in the brand's new winter hues. heathceramics.com/skinny-laminx
