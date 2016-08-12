Since the front door is located in the exterior wall, residents first enter a vast garden before reaching the gable roof house.
Heating for the unit is provided by a Spartherm fireplace, with electric heating integrated into the magnesite floor. Walls are insulated with fire-tested wool felt under plywood panels.
The outer wall means residents don’t have to worry about privacy when the sun goes down and the house’s windows begin to glow.
The L-shaped secondary building perches over a craggy escarpment. It offers the best vantage point for taking in the moss-planted roof, forest, and ocean.
