Another photo of the room, to give a sense of scale. The guestroom door is on the left at the end of the hallway; the bathroom is on the right. The custom bedside lamp was inspired by a 70's design. The headboard is stained oak, its shape inspired by "a souvenir from my grandfather's countryside house," says Auer. The needlepoint pillows are by Missoni. "This is one of the touches of eccentricity that I like," says Auer. "In a hotel you can try something more creative and crazy than at home." Note the the plaster Dali-style lips, which "bring a touch of sensuality to the room," according to Auer.