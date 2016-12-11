Organized around a central courtyard, the home’s three modules are oriented to maximize views of downtown Marfa; 20-foot-deep piers drilled below each concrete footing root the structure to the site and help stabilize it against West Texas winds, which can reach 120 miles per hour.
A Bright Idea After build-out, the family realized they needed a light for their dining room. Tanya and Jackson took to their storage container, where they found fake flower branches they had bought at Ace Hardware, and paired them with a crumpled string of old Christmas lights. “We plugged it in and that was that,” says Tanya.
A 1950's classic Christmas scene featuring our enduring, modern, and classic SOTO cocktail table designed in 1950. #midcentury #classic #smilow
Chrismy.- Christmas tree by Teresa Sapey for VONDOM
American Hotel dressed for Christmas
Womens store 5th Avenue christmas 2007
When he returned to Santa Monica after sailing for nine years, including through islands in the South Pacific, architect Thane Roberts began developing a philosophy called "evo-tecture." The design process emphasizes connection over privacy, and elements are seen throughout his family home, Meridian House. Photo by Sara Jane Boyers and Martin Cox.
Shulman's shot of Pierre Koenig’s Case Study House No. 22 in 1960 became one of the most iconic photographs of modern U.S. architecture and many felt like it encapsulated Los Angeles during at that time. Shulman ultimately photographed 18 of the 26 Case Study Houses commissioned by Arts & Architecture magazine. © J. Paul Getty Trust. Used with permission. Julius Shulman Photography Archive, Research Library at the Getty Research Institute
Barbara Hill's Dancehall/House in Marfa, Texas September 14, 2010 Misty Keasler
The second floor master bedroom opens up to a wraparound deck. Its relationship to the lake is the owners’ favorite part of the home. Warm wood floors and Schoolhouse Electric lights finish the space.
In Direct Compass, the bedroom is considered central to family relationships, and is built overlooking a small zen garden on the house’s south side, as cool temperatures are believed to be beneficial for mental clarity. At Kinugawa and Hughes' residence, the bedroom is separated from the kitchen and dining area by a clearly defined, six-foot-long passageway marking the transition between public and private.
The house gracefully marries modern and ancient, as seen in the master bedroom, where a custom-built mirrored storage unit divides the sleeping and bathing areas.
Rent a Belgian Farm: Because who wouldn’t want to vacation in this lovely place? The Heerlijkheid van Marrem farm is available to rent in Wevelgem, East Flanders. From Remodelista.
When the sliding doors are left open, the rooms enter into a playful dialogue with each other, with the dark exterior walls framing the more colorful bedroom within.
To free up space, beds, shelves, and a sofa appear to be built into the wall. To accommodate the gentle curve of the "unit," the architects selected birch plywood. A large window is opposite of the beds.
The pair painted the upstairs master bedroom white, and added a G55 sling chair and leather baskets from their recent design collections. The carpet is from a souk in Casablanca, and the bedcover is from Zara Home. Atop the vintage cup-board is an artwork by Vereecke’s father. Verheyden incorporated all-new woodwork of his design into the room.
Like the pavilion holding the public spaces, the structure containing the bedrooms is clad in glass on the interior sides facing the courtyard, allowing a constant connection to the outside. Rodriguez (with dog Lupe) designed the steel stairs leading from the mezzanine-level home office to the master bedroom below. The stairs were fabricated by Austin-based Steel House MFG.
The bedroom is enclosed with a glass wall. A blackout curtain can be drawn closed for privacy. An IKEA cabinet and white lacquered shelves help to provide plenty of closet space.
A bedroom with a view of Manhattan in the Wythe Hotel.
Wenes and Lens conceptualized a gradation of white to gray hues for the walls of the 1,500-square-foot gallery into the 4,000-square-foot home, culminating in a deep gray for the master bedroom. The room is reserved for meaningful pieces from the couple’s collection, such as a figure they found at a market in Beijing and lamps by artists Wenes represents.
The bedroom’s vertical, floor-to-ceiling window lets occupants admire the graceful trees outside. A Mini Tolomeo lamp by Artemide sits on the bedside table.
The hideaway grows darker as residents move through the space toward the bedroom. The only light in the sleeping space enters indirectly from the nearby glass façade, as well as from a small ventilation window in the northern corner.
The snug attic in this former fisherman’s cottage in Copenhagen contains the homeowner’s platform bed, custom-designed by Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen to maximize storage and fit the unusual space.
When not in use as the headboard, the large redwood slab folds down to become a desk.
Another photo of the room, to give a sense of scale. The guestroom door is on the left at the end of the hallway; the bathroom is on the right. The custom bedside lamp was inspired by a 70's design. The headboard is stained oak, its shape inspired by "a souvenir from my grandfather's countryside house," says Auer. The needlepoint pillows are by Missoni. "This is one of the touches of eccentricity that I like," says Auer. "In a hotel you can try something more creative and crazy than at home." Note the the plaster Dali-style lips, which "bring a touch of sensuality to the room," according to Auer.
"Ballerina," a screen-printed silk scarf designed by Dali for Wesley Simpson, circa 1947. Courtesy of the Fashion and Textile Museum.
Catwalks and viewing platforms encourage visitors to take in the surroundings and, in effect, make the building reach out into the city.
If visitors suffer an art overload, they can retreat to viewing areas that flank the galleries.
Misa Lund of wHY Architecture talked about the importance of enabling design in cultural settings and showed slides of the firm’s planned pedestrian bridge for the Worcester Art Museum in Massachusetts. Targeted for completion in Spring of 2015, it will offer visitors alternate access to the museum’s main entrance, while preserving the integrity of the building’s Neoclassical-style façade.
The design by Assume Vivid Astro Focus, the art collective founded by Brazilian artist Eli Sudbrack, features layered shapes of different depths in a graphic palette of black, white, and red.
Installation view of Daniel Arsham's The Future was Then. For his SCAD exhibition, Daniel Arsham took a long, narrow corridor of the museum and transformed it into a dizzying installation. His Wall Excavation, made of styrofoam and joint compound, is an example, he says, of making "architecture do things it's not supposed to do."
CC4441 (Tokyo, Japan) Tomokazu Hayakawa sliced and stacked two black containers to create an angular art gallery and office space in the Taito district. Photo by Kuniaki Sasage
Recalling the arched construction of Roman architects, Kahn's tubular museum design utilizes a row of cycloid barrel vaults, lined with reflective skylights that funnel natural light into the lengthy galleries.
Red Bull Framed Print – Menagerie Collection, $265 at the Dwell Store This framed print from illustrator and designer Mark McGinnis will make a great addition to an office. The print blends screen printing and hand-drawing to create a one-of-a-kind piece of wall art.
Model Art Pavilion by Gluckman Tang Having designed galleries for powerhouse art dealers like Larry Gagosian and Mary Boone, the New York–based firm unveiled a clean-cut white cube, the kind of space ideally suited for hanging paintings with no aesthetic distractions.
