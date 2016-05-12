Subscribe
Jane Rawson
This Surfer Rules the Ocean from a Cliffside House
A coastal home designed by Australian architect John Wardle is uniquely tuned in to its residents and to its epic surroundings.
A Eucalyptus-Lined Oceanfront Home in Australia
A coastal home designed by Australian architect John Wardle is uniquely tuned in to its residents and to its epic surroundings.
An Australian Architect's Simple Brick House With Impressive Green Roof
With a simple brick house on a tiny lot, an Australian architect shows that style needn't be fussy or expensive.
