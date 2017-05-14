Karen White, David MacNaughtan, and their sons, Griffin and Finlay, hang out on the front deck, which lines up next to the neighbors' porch.
In the kitchen, Echo pendants from Tech Lighting hang above quartz countertops from Cambria. “The cabinets were a cost-driven solution,” Moss says. “The kitchen was developed around Ikea cabinet boxes, but we sourced the semi-custom cabinet front panels through an online retailer, 27estore.com.” The range is by Frigidaire and the wall-mounted range hood is by Cavaliere. A pair of Lyra stools by Design Group Italia for Magis round out the space.
In Kansas City, Missouri, a family sought to construct a new home using prefabricated structural insulated panels (SIPS) instead of traditional frame construction. The entire kit house is composed of 4' x 8' sections, and the shell was constructed in about a week. The project’s relatively low cost, quick build time, and highly insulated envelope were positives, but the panels also have their limitations. “Most SIP projects look pretty stupid,” Jamie says. “They haven’t been manipulated by someone who’s thinking creatively.” In this case, Jamie augmented the simple panel system with a dynamic cantilever.
A rear view of the narrow house shows how Chong twisted the house’s volumes to bring daylight into each room.
Since the room is at the windowless middle of the house, it borrows light from the kitchen, which, despite its pristine Bulthaup cabinetry and hardware, is the laid-back heart of the house. Chong took advantage of the one-and-a-half-height ceiling to establish some well-hidden storage cabinets.
In the dining room, furniture by Wegner and local designers Speke Klein blends with the white oak floors and stair.
The second-floor family room is fronted by an L-shaped staircase with an opaque guardrail that provides some privacy for the front facade.
In a family’s pint-size lake retreat in Austin, Texas, ipe siding and decking meet concrete floors and steeland-glass windows. Stained cyprus was used for the ceiling and soffit. The custom barn-style sliding door conceals the family’s collection of giant inner tubes and other boating equipment. Photo by: Kimberly Davis
