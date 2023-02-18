SubscribeSign In
"The sunken living room was my way of bringing Tom into my retro-hippie world,
The family share a love for the color teal, which was already featured in the home. So, when selecting a backsplash tile, teal was the obvious choice. The tiles are locally sourced from Yeomans Bagno & Ceramiche in Eltham.
This one-bedroom property in Lisbon, Portugal, is currently listed for €435,000 (approximately $470,891 USD) by Lucy Crook of Fantastic Frank.
The renovation created a wall of windows in the A-frame, and created a see-through partition into the loft overhead. The area rug is from Armadillo, and the wood side table is from Faithful Roots.
Handmade redwood windows line the back façade on the upper level, meeting a striking Douglas fir covered ceiling.
The banquette is a blue high-performance velvet by Maharam.
Inside, Graff restored cedar planking and added new walls and floor panels. The kitchen features fresh Fisher &amp; Paykel appliances, while an original slanted wood wall with a built-in credenza defines the dining room. “We brought in Corian and used wood planking and terrazzo, since that was a big thing in the 1960s,” the architect says.
In 2009 on a quiet Los Angeles corner, Mel Elias found a severely water-damaged, crumbling 5,000-square-foot house hidden behind a tangle of overgrown vegetation. Its former owner, the late Hollywood acting coach Milton Katselas, had filled his property with industrial skylights and enormous, wood-burning fireplaces. The glass-and-concrete construction was framed by high ceilings, rusted steel beams, and varied elevations across the single-story plan. Thanks to an 11-year long, multiphase renovation by designer Carter Bradley, the home—with all of its quirks and character—shines again.
Set in a historic 19th-century building, the $4.4M apartment comes with 14-foot-tall ceilings, four bedrooms, and a wood-clad chef’s kitchen.
Floor Plan of Merriewood House by Fischer Architecture
A huge Moroccan rug sourced from a dealer on Etsy anchors the living area. The Afra &amp; Tobias Scarpa Soriana lounge chairs for Cassina were designed in 1969, but fully embody 1970s style. The Donald Judd Single Daybed 32 fits a twin mattress.
“I wanted to go upstairs to a place that was completely clean, serene, and quiet,” says Paula of the library, for which the architects created an open steel bookcase.
After: The bathroom was divided into a powder room and primary bath, which features Ann Sacks tile in a geometric Kelly Wearstler pattern on the floor. "I'm not one to put tile in a niche,
The ground floor of the home features wide spaces that open out to greenery. “You don’t need walls everywhere to make the house feel big,” explains Eduardo Ugalde from All Arquitectura. “By creating a large garden on the site that is open to the sky, you create a feeling of spaciousness.”
Expansive glazing roots the house in natural indoor-outdoor living. "The timeless interiors exude warmth, enhanced by native timbers and stunning sandstone,
From the open-plan kitchen, dining area, and living room, a metal-and-glass wall frames a peaceful view of the indoor pool at the rear of the residence.
MASA Architects design a serene urban hideout with open-plan spaces that juxtapose gritty, exposed brick and concrete with silky stone and glass finishes.
The dining table was designed by MASA Architects. It features a structural glass manufactured by Van Dijken Glas in a color gradient of black to brown.
Adamant about floor-to-ceiling windows but reeling from sticker shock, Chau tapped local fabricators Arnold Iron Works and Strong Tempering Glass to create custom glazing, which proved much more affordable. The glass is reflective on the street side, creating a mirror effect.
The house was built by Medellín company Edificar Más, whose owner, Verónica Vásquez, took on the complex challenge “with gusto,” says Serge. Other local collaborators include Taller Hombre de Hojalata, which designed and fabricated the metal staircase and mezzanine that doubles as the family library.
Lutron Sivoia automatic roller shades in a custom valance were mounted to the window mullions, which were also painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” The sofa is the Kasala Venice five-piece modular sofa tucked up against bespoke cabinetry by Beechtree Woodworks.
