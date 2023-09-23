SubscribeSign In
With wraparound windows on two walls, the sun room offers a lush look into the surrounding bamboo.
Green mosaic tiles clad the shower and tub in the main bathroom.
The spacious detached garage stows a bevy of kayaks and inner tubes, not to mention the family car.
Carstensen painted the body and exterior trim on the garage the same color, in order to "make the house look slightly more modern, without losing character," he said. The color is a discontinued shade, called Evening Canyon, from Behr, that he had mixed at Home Depot. "I tried so many before landing on this one," he said. "This one ended up being my favorite, because it maintains a nice warm tone all throughout the day. Others would end up either looking too cool (almost navy blue) in direct sunlight, or just look brown."
The apartment above the garage received a dormer to enlarge the interior footprint.
