The 2000-square-foot apartment included a massive open living space that was much too large to divide it into just two zones – living and dining. The new plan flanked the dining room with a living area on one side and a den, library-like area on the other. The space was only wired for one light in an awkward location and because of the NYC building codes not allowing for moving or adding addition lights with concrete ceilings, they had to work around it. They designed a custom light fixture that extends the light from its source all the way through the sculptural light. Photo by Jacob Snavely