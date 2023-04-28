The heavy hitters in the kitchen budget were the cabinetry, quartz counters, and a suite of appliances, including a refrigerator, wall oven/microwave unit, induction range, and dishwasher for $10,000.
The downstairs bathroom was also dramatically redone for a total of $18,121.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
Before the home was built, the lot was almost entirely grass—however now the landscape is composed of desert and native vegetation. It also includes productive gardens of numerous types, including herb and vegetable plantings and citrus and stone fruit groves. These, in combination with the chicken eggs, provide a healthy, local food source.
The pool and fire pit in the courtyard are at the heart of the home. The olive trees and native Ironwood trees planted around these spaces soften the rectilinear architecture.
The master bedroom features exposed aggregate concrete that blurs the transition as you step outside. “The new desert landscape comes right up to it,” says architect Cavin Costello.
The kitchen bench seating was a popular perch for Ivy, Maple, and Violet, who liked to cook alongside their Mom.
The wood-paneled kitchen features tiles made from Japanese finger mosaics.
Rather than expand their midcentury home, Anthony Marks and his partner built a guesthouse on the unused half of their double lot, in Denton, Texas. The gated fence borrows from the material palette used for the dwelling. “It’s like an introduction, or preview, to what lies beyond,” says architect Michael Gooden.
In the kitchen, bar stools by Atelier Arking line a marble-topped island.
From the living area, a winding staircase leads to the second level with an additional living space and two guest rooms.
Completed in fall 2020, the modern residence balances its delicate location with near energy independence—powered by solar panels and a clever design.
Jocie designed the custom built-in bench. A vintage Moroccan wedding blanket is paired with a vintage rug from Graham’s grandparents and two pillows from Block Shop Textiles.
The kitchen layout was reconfigured so that the focus is on the view—the wall of windows, which look out on the ocean, is now underscored by one long, uncluttered counter. There, the faucet is Delta and the dishwasher is Bosch. The range stayed in nearly the same spot, and the opposite wall has been thickened with storage and the refrigerator column. Both the refrigerator and range are by Bertazzoni.
Jocie’s new office overlooks the ocean.
The new custom teak vanity and tub surround were designed by Jocie and fabricated by O’Brien Wood & Iron. At the vanity, Kohler sinks are joined with California faucets and medicine cabinets by Urban Outfitters. The vase is from Summer School.
The exterior is still clad in the original boards — Mitanidis guesses they’re either cedar or larch.
The tree house is just big enough for a desk and a chair, with a generous window looking into the leaves.
The two new buildings create a courtyard-like feel in the small urban backyard.
The Malibu Crest residence has the most desirable spot on the hill because it was the first house built there in 1949.
Studio Bracket Architects amplified the home’s International Style by adding more glass paneling, extending the flat room, and refining the connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.
The home’s bedrooms connect with calming outdoor areas through large glass panels.
The outdoor deck is an optimal entertainment space that overlooks the Newport Beach marina.
The sophisticated landscape of greenery and water elements add to the escapist nature of the home.
The concrete-heavy entrance is softened by the green landscaping.