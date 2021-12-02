Perched below the Griffith Observatory and overlooking Hollywood is a lush lot crowned with four towering olive trees and a 1965 home designed by modernist architect Craig Ellwood. When a young couple purchased the home in 2018, it needed substantial work. For a historic restoration, they called on Woods + Dangaran, a local firm fluent in modernist history. The team completed a meticulous restoration of the home while keeping original components like the linear shape, open plan, and expansive windows. One of the most striking features is the original koi pond (a feature deemed so essential that its preservation was a condition of escrow) that is now crossed via a bridge that leads to a new lap pool—perhaps the biggest intervention on the property.
Prop/Art in detail. Side / Front / Back / Side Designed to cantilever off of the wall, Prop/Art uses a single nail, anchored at an angle, similar to a traditional picture frame mount. Drop a record or comic (with backing board) onto the ledge, and it will rest against the wall.
When we designed Prop/Art, we wanted to create something we'd be proud to own. Each one is made from high grade aluminum, comes with a brass plated nail, and is stamped and edition-ed. It’ll look great even when it’s empty.
Prop/Art lets you display the records you love as art you can play. Pick one off the wall and dance or chill out your favorites! It works with any standard LP.
Prop/Art allows you to display your favorite Records & Comics as art without giving up the ability to play or read them.
A better look at Prop/Art! Unlike other frames that lock your stuff behind glass, with Prop/Art you’re invited to touch, read, listen, play, and swap your favorite things.
Prop/Art lets you display the comics you love as art you can read. Pick one off the wall and curl up with your favorites! It works with any standard comic and backing board.
